India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to watch day-night Test in Kolkata

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Bangladesh prime minister will be at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to witness the first day-night Test between the two teams.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Indian and Bangladeshi cricket supporters cheer for their teams with their national flags.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be a special guest as India take on Bangladesh in the historic pink-ball Test match that begins from Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Bangladesh prime minister will be at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to witness the first day-night Test between the two teams.

The growing concerns over limited turnout in Test matches across the country prompted Ganguly to make his first big move of announcing a Day/Night Test within weeks after taking over BCCI’s 39th president. The decision has resulted in a straight surge in ticket sale as CAB confirmed of a full house in the first three days of the Test match.

Skipper Virat Kohli said Thursday he welcomed the “buzz” around India’s grand day-night Test debut but said pink-ball matches should not become a regular occurrence. India begin their pink-ball journey against Bangladesh on Friday in Kolkata, with the first four days sold out, contrasting with daytime Tests in India when crowds are often sparse.

“This can be a one-off thing. It should not in my opinion become a regular scenario, because then you are losing out on that nervousness of the first session in the morning,” Kohli told reporters at Eden Gardens.

“The entertainment of Test cricket lies in the fact that the batsman is trying to survive a session and the bowler trying to get a batsman out.” But he added: “It’s great to create more buzz around Test cricket.”

(With inputs from agencies)

