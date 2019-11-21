e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Captains need to use pacers differently in day-night Test - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir, who is an expert at sports broadcaster Star Sports, said both the captains will have to use their pacers differently as the conditions will be different under the lights.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
Mohammed Shami with captain Virat Kohli.
Mohammed Shami with captain Virat Kohli.(BCCI/Twitter)
         

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is excited about the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh, starting at the iconic Eden Gardens here from Friday. Gambhir, who is an expert at sports broadcaster Star Sports, said both the captains will have to use their pacers differently as the conditions will be different under the lights. Gambhir while talking about Pink Ball under lights on Nerolac Cricket Live said: “I am really excited to see how this pink ball behaves because I have played with the Kookaburra ball which behaves much differently. One thing I realized was under the lights it was really difficult to pick the wrist spinner.

“Another thing is that captains will now need to use their fast bowlers differently; in red ball cricket they use them early in the morning but in the day-and-night matches, they will probably have to use them under lights as well,” Gambhir said.

Earlier, ahead of their first Day-Night Test, India captain Virat Kohli also said on Thursday that fielding with the SG pink ball is a very challenging task.

