e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Ahead of historic day/night Test match, Eden Gardens curator highlights main difference between SG and Kookaburra pink balls

He also played down the twilight issue and said that at Eden Gardens, this phase lasts for just 15 minutes and hence, should not influence the game as much.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli dives to take a catch during a training session
Indian captain Virat Kohli dives to take a catch during a training session(PTI)
         

Along with India and Bangladesh, there will be a lot of attention placed on the SG pink balls as even they will be used for the first time in a Test match. If reports after the training session are anything to go by, there seems to be considerable about of seam and swing offered by these balls as compared to the red variant. However, head curator at the Eden Gardens has a different take.

As per Mukherjee, the SG pink ball doesn’t seem to have as much shine as the Kookaburra that was used at the same ground during the much-talked about CAB Super League final which saw Mohammed Shami break the backbone of the opposition batting with his spell with the pink cherry.

ALSO READ: ‘The entire city has gone pink’: Ganguly ahead of historic Day-Night Test

“I am seeing the SG pink for the first time, but going by what I saw at the nets, the shine seems a little less than the Kookaburra used during the club game. Swing shouldn’t be that big an issue. Yes, obviously the match conditions will be different from the nets and we will have to wait and watch,” he told IANS.

He also played down the twilight issue and said that at Eden Gardens, this phase lasts for just 15 minutes and hence, should not influence the game as much.

“The sun dips here very quickly and that twilight phase is of just 15 minutes to be honest. It shouldn’t be an issue if you ask me,” Mukherkee added.

While skipper Virat Kohli did spend a long time batting against Shami in the twilight phase on Wednesday, the captain said fielding could also be an issue with the pink ball.

“The fielding session with the pink ball was biggest challenge. People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I’m sure there won’t be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard. Even while throwing from the boundary, the fielders felt they needed to put extra effort,” Kohli had pointed on the eve of the game.

tags
top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Delhi air qualityHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news