India vs Bangladesh: When Harbhajan Singh bowled to Sachin Tendulkar first time - Legend shares hilarious story

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:50 IST

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh are two of the integral members of Indian cricket team in the past. The two have played for India for several years together and developed close personal friendship in the time. During the Lunch break on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata, Tendulkar recalled the hilarious story of when the off-spinner bowled to him in the nets for the first time.

Legends reunite on a historic day in Indian Cricket.#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/9RUEEtzKBq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

“When we went to Mohali for the first time. It was around in 1996. The locals were telling me that there is a youngster here who bowls really well. He bowls off-spin and also throws a good doosra. So I said ‘call him and ask him to bowl to me in the nets. I would like to face him. I want to see how good he is and if he is that good, we will encourage him further.’ So Bhajji started bowling to me. While doing so, he continously kept coming to me, saying “ji paaji”. So I kept saying ‘what, go back and bowl’. It happened too many times. I didn’t know the reason why Bhajji kept coming up to me,” Tendulkar said.

Also read: Wriddhiman Saha joins elite list of Indian wicket-keepers with a century of dismissals

“After he got into the team, we started knowing each other, and he started opening up to me. So he said, ‘Paaji ek baat batani hai aapko’. I said ‘bata’. He said ‘When I was bowling to you in the nets for the first time, why were you calling me towards you?’. I asked ‘when was I calling you?’. Later I found out that the way I used to adjust my helmet, Bhajji used to think that I was calling him and he kept coming up to me,” he added.

Also read: Rohit Sharma takes one-handed stunner to send back Mominul Haque - Watch

In response to the story, Harbhajan further said: “Paaji had such an aura, that instead of my bowling, I used to I used to look at him and how he is reacting. So I used to go up to him. So he would ask ‘kya hua’ and I would say ‘aap hi ne to bulaya hai’. But it was a fanboy moment for me, and how it all changed for me, and I started playing for the Indian cricket team and I used to bowl among these greats, and spend time with them. I cannot imagine a better time in my life.”

Meanwhile, on the match front, Indian seamers completely dominated in the first session with the pink-ball as Bangladesh went six wickets down for 73 in the first session after electing to bat.