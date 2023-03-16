'Sourav knew I spoke English well. He asked me...': Ex-India star's unheard 'Steve Waugh' story from 2001 Kolkata Test

Wednesday (March 15) marked 22 years of India's glorious triumph against Australia in a Test match in Kolkata, that ended the Steve Waugh-led side's 16-match winning streak. India emerged victorious from the jaws of defeat; the side was bundled on 171 after the Aussies posted a strong score of 445 in the first innings. The visitors enforced a follow-on on the Indian team and the duo of VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) forged an incredible 376-run stand for the fifth wicket, as India eventually declared their second innings on 657/7.

Chasing 384 to win, Australia were bowled out on merely 212 with Harbhajan Singh picking six wickets; India not only ended Australia's winning streak but went on to win the series 2-1, defeating the visitors by two wickets in the deciding Test in Chennai.

22 years after the memorable victory at the Eden Gardens, one of the members of the victorious Indian squad – Hemang Badani – revealed an unheard story about the side's win in the game. Badani, who had come on as a substitute fielder in the game in place of Nayan Mongia, revealed how Sourav Ganguly asked him to sledge the Australia batters on the final day of the Test.

“On day five our keeper Mongia got injured and yours truly was on as a substitute fielder and Sourav knowing that I was one of the few who could speak English well asked me to make it tough for the Aussies,” Badani wrote on his official Twitter profile.

“I hadn’t even made my test debut then and imagine I was going hard at their Skip who had played over a 100 test games and I was lucky enough to be a part of his dismissal. Haven’t been a part of any better cricket match than this. Fabulous cricket and great memories for me,” wrote Badani further.

Badani took the important catch of Steve Waugh off Harbhajan's delivery in the second innings, that led to the side's collapse.

