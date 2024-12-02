Sunil Gavaskar forced to eat his own words after questioning Nitish Reddy's place in Perth: 'Displayed a refreshing...'

It looks like 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy has impressed Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain on Day 1 of the Perth Test had questioned Nitish Kumar Reddy's selection, asking if the youngster is "ready for Test cricket?" However, the SunRisers Hyderabad star proved everyone wrong as he played a crucial 41-run knock in the first innings, helping India post 150 runs on the board. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh. AP/PTI(AP11_25_2024_000062B)(AP)

His knock was worth its weight in gold as India then bundled out Australia for 104, taking a lead of 46 runs. With his second stint with the bat, Nitish Reddy also played a quickfire unbeaten knock of 38.

Sunil Gavaskar has now said that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's centuries in the second innings of the Perth Test, which India won by 295 runs, were indeed "terrific", however the most impressive knock in the game was played by Nitish Reddy.

"These two hundreds were terrific, as was the 200-plus opening partnership, but the most impressive innings was from Nitish Reddy. He showed an awareness of what was required which belied the fact that he was making his Test debut," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

"Even in the first innings, he displayed a refreshing grasp of scoring opportunities and ended up as the top scorer. His bowling too came in handy, and his fielding was outstanding. Here is a man for the future," he added.

Gavaskar questions Nitish Kumar Reddy's place

Earlier on Day 1 of the Perth Test between India and Australia, Sunil Gavaskar had questioned the omission of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI. He also did not take kindly to the selection of Nitish Reddy.

"This is a new management, new thinking. They have gone with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is a promising cricketer, make no mistake about that. But is he ready for Test cricket?" Gavaskar had asked while doing commentary.

Nitish Reddy also impressed with the ball in his hand on debut. He first went wicketless in the first innings as the bulk of the job was done by Jasprit Bumrah.

However, he did manage to take his maiden Test wicket in the second innings after he dismissed Mitchell Marsh.

After having won the first Test, India would now go to Adelaide in the hope of extending their lead to 2-0 in the five-match series. The pink ball Test is slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.