‘Mumbai ka raja’ Rohit Sharma all smiles while fulfilling fan's desperate wish: 'I've been waiting for 10 years...'
Rohit Sharma fulfilled fan's desperate wish on the sidelines of the pink-ball practice game against Australia Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.
India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to play the upcoming Adelaide Test against Australia, the second game of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ahead of the upcoming contest, Rohit also played the crucial pink-ball practice match against Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. This was Rohit's first knock in the middle Down Under as he had previously missed the opening Test in Perth, which India eventually won by 295 runs under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah.
On the sidelines of the two-day practice game, which was eventually played as a one-day due to rain, Rohit Sharma was seen interacting with his fans. As he signed autographs at the Manuka Oval, 'Mumbai Ka Raja' made the day of one supporter, who was waiting for 10 years to get Rohit's autograph.
As Rohit Sharma emerged to sign autographs, one fan was heard shouting, "Rohit. Rohit. Rohit. Rohit Bhai. Rohit bhai please, 10 saal ho gaye yaar. (Please, it has been 10 years)."
This brought a smile to the Indian captain's face and he immediately made his way to the other section of the crowd, giving the autograph to his ardent fan.
"Rohit bhai. Mumbai ka raja," said the fan as Rohit signed a bat. Others in the crowd also erupted in a huge roar as the 38-year-old fulfilled the request.
The video was shared by the official handle of BCCI with the caption, "The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day."
Rohit disappoints in the practice match
Rohit Sharma demoted himself down the order in the practice match as he batted at No.4. However, the right-handed batter disappointed, walking back to the hut after scoring just 3 runs off 11 balls. He was dismissed by Charlie Anderson.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the batting for India after the Prime Minister's XI set a target of 241. In the end, the visitors chased down the target quite comprehensively under lights, owing to a 50-run knock by Shubman Gill.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also spent some quality time in the middle, fine-tuning their skills ahead of the crucial pink-ball Test in Adelaide, set to begin on December 6.
After the match, Rohit Sharma said, "Yeah, it was fantastic. We got what we wanted as a group. But we were a little unlucky that we didn't get the whole game. It was washed out the other day. But whatever time we got, we tried to make the most of it, and we got pretty much out of what we had in front of us."
"It's absolutely fantastic. You know, we love coming to Australia, and we love watching our fans come and support us. You know, there has never been a time where we've come here and, you know, the guys have not turned up for us. So it's always nice to see people coming and supporting us," he added.