Gautam Gambhir flies back to Australia, set to take tricky calls on batting order ahead of pink-ball Test

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has flown out of India to rejoin the touring party in Australia ahead of the upcoming pink-ball Test, set to begin in Adelaide on December 6. As per ESPNCricinfo, the former India batter will join the visitors squad on Tuesday. Earlier, the India head coach had flown back home due to personal reasons. India coach Gautam Gambhir and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session at Optus Stadium in Perth. (AFP)

Gambhir recently missed India's two-day pink-ball practice match against Australia Prime Minister's XI, which the tourists eventually won by six wickets. The practice game at Manuka Oval, Canberra was reduced to a one-day after rain washed out Day 1.

Speaking about the practice match, India had no difficulty in chasing down 241 in the 46-overs-per-side contest as Shubman Gill played a 50-run knock, on his return from injury. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, all made impactful contributions with the bat.

The India head coach had flown back to India following the conclusion of the Perth Test, which the visitors managed to win by 295 runs under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah.

In the absence of Gambhir, the rest of the support staff comprising Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, and Morne Morkel had overseen the training ahead of the practice match against Prime Minister's XI.

Tough selection calls await Gambhir

Tough selection calls await Gautam Gambhir as India finally has a full squad to select from. Skipper Rohit Sharma is back and he is set to lead India in Adelaide. Rohit is expected to replace Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI for the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, it is not known at what spot will he bat considering KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal did exceptionally well as the openers in Perth.

Shubman Gill has also recovered from his injury and he is all but confirmed to make his way to his No.3 slot. Devdutt Padikkal is set to axed for the Adelaide Test.

India also went in with Washington Sundar ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Perth. It needs to be seen whether the management sticks with this same strategy, considering Ashwin and Jadeja's prowess with the ball.