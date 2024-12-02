'Jasprit Bumrah never only talks about himself': Cheteshwar Pujara on what makes IND pacer 'long-term' captaincy option

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah made everyone take notice of his leadership qualities as he captained India to a famous 295-run win in Perth against Australia in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah led from the front in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The 30-year-old returned with eight wickets, putting in a Player of the Match performance. It was his spell in the first innings that instilled belief in the visitors' camp despite India getting bundled out for 150. India's Jasprit Bumrah attends a warm-up session before the start of tour match between the Prime Minister's XI and India. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who helped the side register famous wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21, has said that Bumrah is definitely a viable long-term captaincy option.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Bumrah raised his hand when the chips were down in the first innings and he produced one of the finest new-ball spells, taking five wickets and breaking the back of Australia's batting lineup.

“He is (a viable long-term captaincy option) with any doubt. The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo.

“I think he has the capability of leading the team and he’s a team’s man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give,” he added.

'Signs of a good captain'

Pujara who has played with Jasprit Bumrah in the past, said that the No.1 ranked Test bowler is very 'down to earth' and is very friendly with the players and it is a sign of a very good captain.

"There are times when players don’t need advice and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quiet. That is the sign of a good captain," said Bumrah.

"He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room, and eager to help and he is a good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket, he has a humble personality," he added.

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia, India would now hope to extend their ascendency when they take the field in Adelaide, beginning December 6.

Rohit Sharma will be leading India and Jasprit Bumrah will now act as the vice-captain.