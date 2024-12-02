Menu Explore
'Jasprit Bumrah never only talks about himself': Cheteshwar Pujara on what makes IND pacer 'long-term' captaincy option

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 02, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara feels Jasprit Bumrah is a viable long-term captaincy option for Team India.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah made everyone take notice of his leadership qualities as he captained India to a famous 295-run win in Perth against Australia in the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah led from the front in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The 30-year-old returned with eight wickets, putting in a Player of the Match performance. It was his spell in the first innings that instilled belief in the visitors' camp despite India getting bundled out for 150.

India's Jasprit Bumrah attends a warm-up session before the start of tour match between the Prime Minister's XI and India. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah attends a warm-up session before the start of tour match between the Prime Minister's XI and India. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)(AFP)

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who helped the side register famous wins Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21, has said that Bumrah is definitely a viable long-term captaincy option.

Bumrah raised his hand when the chips were down in the first innings and he produced one of the finest new-ball spells, taking five wickets and breaking the back of Australia's batting lineup.

“He is (a viable long-term captaincy option) with any doubt. The way he has showed that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo.

“I think he has the capability of leading the team and he’s a team’s man. You look at him he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give,” he added.

'Signs of a good captain'

Pujara who has played with Jasprit Bumrah in the past, said that the No.1 ranked Test bowler is very 'down to earth' and is very friendly with the players and it is a sign of a very good captain.

"There are times when players don’t need advice and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quiet. That is the sign of a good captain," said Bumrah.

"He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room, and eager to help and he is a good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket, he has a humble personality," he added.

Having taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia, India would now hope to extend their ascendency when they take the field in Adelaide, beginning December 6.

Rohit Sharma will be leading India and Jasprit Bumrah will now act as the vice-captain.

