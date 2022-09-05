'The same people praised him when he got 2 wickets': Arshdeep's coach hits back at trolls over social media backlash

Former players and fans have come out in support of Arshdeep Singh, who is facing social media trolls for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan Asia Cup game on Sunday. The fast bowler dropped a sitter at point to give Asif Ali a reprieve. The hard-hitting batter went on to hit an eight-ball 16 before Arshdeep claimed his wicket in the last over. But it proved too late, as Pakistan recorded a thrilling five-wicket win in Dubai. Also Read | 'Your strength isn't reverse-sweeping. Not required': Gambhir, Akram lash out at Pant after India's loss to Pakistan

After the Sunday blockbuster, Arshdeep became the top trend on social media, with many blaming him for the defeat and even abusing him on various social media platforms. Amid the backlash, Arshdeep's coach Jaswant Rai has requested people to not troll players as winning and losing are part and parcel of the sport.

“I didn’t expect something like this. He shouldn’t have been trolled for the drop catch. It’s a part of the game and India still had the chance to win the match. Pakistani batters should be appreciated for the way they played. I request people to watch the game with passion and not troll players,” Rai told India Today.

“People are emotional about cricket in India, especially when it’s about a high-voltage match against Pakistan. Winning and losing are part and parcels of a game. The same people praised Arshdeep after he got two wickets in the opening game. Making an issue of a drop catch is wrong,” he added.

Indian batter Virat Kohli also had some strong words in his support and said, “Even when I played my first game against Pakistan in Champions Trophy, I played a bad shot and got out."

"Anyone can make mistakes under pressure. It is natural to feel bad. The team environment is great right now, credit for this goes to management and the captain. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

Arshdeep was backed by the former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who said that no one drops catches purposely and the young seamer should not be criticized.

"Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drops a catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout Arsh and the team.. Arsh is GOLD," Harbhajan tweeted.

