'Your strength isn't reverse-sweeping. Not required': Gambhir, Akram lash out at Pant after India's loss to Pakistan

There were no one particular reason why India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. And former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram and India great Gautam Gambhir pointed out one of them during their post-match discussion as they lashed out at India batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered a quick dismissal at a crucial juncture in India's innings.

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who provided India with the perfect start on being put to bat first, former captain Virat Kohli put on a sensational show with his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the ongoing tournament in the UAE. However, Kohli did not find able assistance from the other end. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were both dismissed cheaply. The job for next batter, Pant, was to provide some stability while Kohli took care f the run scoring. But the youngster's attempt to play a switch hit against leg-spinner Shadab Khan saw him depart for 14 off 12.

"... Rishabh Pant will be disappointed because that's not his shot, his shot is probably hit it over long-on or deep mid-wicket, you end up hitting over there and get out, absolutely you can take it because that's your strength. Your strength is not reverse-sweeping," Gambhir told Star Sports after India's 5-wicket loss to Pakistan.

India at one stage was staring at a total well past 200. Kohli had provided the perfect support with his 44-ball 60. But lack of effort from other middle-order batters show India being restricted to just 181 for seven.

"Especially, Gauti, at that stage of the game, there was no need to play that shot. I know he plays that shot in Test cricket, I know he is one of the top players in world cricket but in this stage of the game, that shot wasn't required," Akram said.

Ravi Shastri, India's former head coach, was part of the same discussion and added saying, "Particularly after what he saw Rohit, Rahul and others were doing. Where were the runs coming? It was down the ground and in the V. It was a beautiful pitch, hats off to the groundsmen, the ball was skidding on to the bat. That's his strength, he can smack it. No boundary is big for Rishabh Pant if he connects it, but that's his area. Absolutely, right."

India eventually lost by 5 wickets and will now aim to fight for survival in the tournament when they take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the same venue.

