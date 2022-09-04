Watch: Rizwan, Shadab sledge Suryakumar Yadav during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4, India batter’s response is gold

India versus Pakistan matches have always been a high-intensity game. It was back more when the two neighbouring countries were involved in bilateral series, but with their international meeting in cricket restricted to ICC and Asia Cup events, the on-field rivalry has faded away. However, on Sunday, in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai, Mohammad Rizwan and bowler Shadab Khan sledged star India batter Suryakumar Yadav during India's innings and the latter's response was pure gold. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

It was in just the over after powerplay after India openers smashed the Pakistan attack for 62 runs for the loss of one wicket, of that of captain Rohit Sharma. His opening partner, KL Rahul departed an over later and in walked Suryakumar, who immediately got off to a fiery start with a boundary off his first ball against spinner Shadab.

However, the Pakistan bowler teased the India batter with deliveries outside off which Suryakumar looked to cut, but failed on consecutive occasions. Rizwan appealed both the times before walking up to the batter to sledge him. Shadab as well joined the wicketkeeper as he too approached Suryakumar. But the batter remained unfazed.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. India made two changes for the match as they brought in Deepak Hooda for Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Bishnoi for Ravindra Jadeja. Pakistan only made one choice.

India had won the previous match against Pakistan earlier last Sunday, beating their arch-nemesis by 5 wickets at the same venue.

