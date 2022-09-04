Home / Cricket / Watch: Rizwan, Shadab sledge Suryakumar Yadav during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4, India batter’s response is gold

Watch: Rizwan, Shadab sledge Suryakumar Yadav during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4, India batter’s response is gold

cricket
Published on Sep 04, 2022 08:35 PM IST

On Sunday, in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai, Mohammad Rizwan and bowler Shadab Khan sledged star India batter Suryakumar Yadav during India's innings and the latter's response was pure gold.

Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan sledge Suryakumar Yadav
Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan sledge Suryakumar Yadav
ByHT Sports Desk

India versus Pakistan matches have always been a high-intensity game. It was back more when the two neighbouring countries were involved in bilateral series, but with their international meeting in cricket restricted to ICC and Asia Cup events, the on-field rivalry has faded away. However, on Sunday, in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup tournament in Dubai, Mohammad Rizwan and bowler Shadab Khan sledged star India batter Suryakumar Yadav during India's innings and the latter's response was pure gold. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

It was in just the over after powerplay after India openers smashed the Pakistan attack for 62 runs for the loss of one wicket, of that of captain Rohit Sharma. His opening partner, KL Rahul departed an over later and in walked Suryakumar, who immediately got off to a fiery start with a boundary off his first ball against spinner Shadab.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shastri makes blunder at toss after Babar Azam calls tails, leaves referee confused before start of IND vs PAK

However, the Pakistan bowler teased the India batter with deliveries outside off which Suryakumar looked to cut, but failed on consecutive occasions. Rizwan appealed both the times before walking up to the batter to sledge him. Shadab as well joined the wicketkeeper as he too approached Suryakumar. But the batter remained unfazed.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India. India made two changes for the match as they brought in Deepak Hooda for Dinesh Karthik and Ravi Bishnoi for Ravindra Jadeja. Pakistan only made one choice.

India had won the previous match against Pakistan earlier last Sunday, beating their arch-nemesis by 5 wickets at the same venue.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
asia cup india vs pakistan suryakumar yadav mohammad rizwan shadab khan + 3 more
asia cup india vs pakistan suryakumar yadav mohammad rizwan shadab khan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out