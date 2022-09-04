India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma hoping for repeat result in round 2 of arch-rivals' clash
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: The arch-rivals meet again after progressing from Group A, where Rohit Sharma's side had won a thriller between the two teams by five wickets. Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK T20 here.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: India and Pakistan finally delivered a match to remember the last time these two sides met last Sunday. While the buildup centred on Virat Kohli and whether he can find his old swashbuckling form or not, it was Hardik Pandya who loomed large over a match that had a number of brave characters in both sides. India will be without Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in their victory last week, and it remains to be seen whether they will bring in Axar Patel as a like-for-like replacement or fit in Rishabh Pant somehow. Pakistan, on the other hand, are without young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who is the latest from their fast bowling battery to be injured and ruled out of the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 04, 2022 05:16 PM IST
India vs Pakistan Live: Pandya back
Pandya was rested for the match against Hong Kong and he certainly deserved that considering he probably played the role of at least two players in the match against Pakistan. He had the Pakistan batters ducking and weaving while bowling, eventually ending with 3 wickets. Then he scored an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to take India to victory.
-
Sep 04, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Asia Cup Live: Another fast bowler's paradise?
Waqar Younis seemed to be jumping with joy in the commentary box when he was talking about the kind of assistance that fast bowlers were getting from the Dubai pitch during last Sunday's fixture between these two teams. Judging by what we saw during the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan humdinger yesterday, it could be more of the same and the return of Hardik Pandya is only going to bolster India's resources in that departmenr.
-
Sep 04, 2022 05:03 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live: Head to head records
Right let's get down to brass tacks. India and Pakistan have played 10 T20I matches against each other over the last 15 years and India have won eight of them, which includes the bowl-out win from the 2007 T20 World Cup. In the Asia Cup itself, India lead 8-5, with the match being washed out once in 1997.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Live: The ghouls plaguing KL Rahul
It seems KL Rahul is suffering from the England predicament in the way that his good times in the shorter formats correspond with bad times in Test cricket and vice-versa. Rahul has scored three centuries in the last six Tests he has played but his T20 strike rate has taken a beating in that same period. In this Asia Cup, Rahul's form has been forgettable at best, getting out for a golden duck against Pakistan first up and then getting out for a 39-ball 36 against minnows Hong Kong.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:47 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: The Kohliwatch
It may have been over three years since Virat Kohli did something that had become so normal for him he had stopped celebrating them, score a century. But the fact remains that he is the biggest superstar in the cricket world and is the one around whom the cameras and opinions buzz. The buildup to this tournament for India was all about whether Virat Kohli can prove his worth and now, it is all about whether Virat Kohli can perform the way he did against Hong Kong against stronger sides. Meanwhile, Kohli has been joking around with his teammates, chatting with often star-struck opposition players and clicking selfies with the obviously star-struck fans. Wonder what new chapter of the Kohliwatch will be opened up today.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:37 PM IST
India vs Pakistan Live: Avesh Khan's struggles
If this tournament was an audition for Avesh Khan to be India's third seamer at the T20 World Cup, chances are that he won't be playing too many games in the tournament later this year. In fact, his struggles have been going on for a while now. He has conceded runs at 9.79 and 11.90 in the middle and death overs respectively in T20Is since IPL 2022
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Asia Cup Live: A possible return for Hasan Ali?
Pakistan have the experienced Hasan Ali and the young firebrand Mohammad Hasnain to replace Dahani. It wasn't too long ago that Hasan Ali was regarded as the next big thing to come from Pakistan's seemingly endless line of express fast bowlers but the fact that he is not part of the regular playing XI in this tournament shows how far he has fallen down the pecking order. It remains to be seen if he gets the nod for today's match.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:25 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live: How India can line up without Jadeja
It wasn't too long ago that Jadeja was seemingly out of the Indian limited overs squad permanently alongwith Ravichandran Ashwin. Well, far from the case now. The absence of Jadeja means that India have a real conundrum in their hands. They could either play Axar Patel, whose bowling skills cannot be questioned but his batting skills, despite playing some encouraging knocks recently, cannot be compared to that of Jadeja. Or else, India could bring in Rishabh Pant to shore up the batting but then it will have to be seen if he keeps wickets and Dinesh Karthik goes back to being a regular fielder. Moreover, neither Pant nor Axar, or most players in the world really, can replace Jadeja as a fielder.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:20 PM IST
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Live: Ravindra Jadeja's injury
Jadeja may not have played the most fluent of knocks but his 35 off 29 balls was crucial in India stemming the flow of wickets and eventually turning the game around in their favour. He also bowled 2 overs and gave just 11 runs. He is out because of his recurring knee injury flaring up and it was reported that he may undergo a major surgery that could keep him out of the T20 World Cup as well. However, head coach Rahul Dravid said that it is yet to be known till what time the all-rounder will be all out. India will miss him today for sure.
-
Sep 04, 2022 04:17 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Live: Hello and welcome!
It's the second part of a possible trilogy. It was preceded by what was arguably the first true thriller between the two teams in just under a decade and could be succeeded by a match to decide the 2022 Asia Cup title itself. We are, of course, building up to Round 2 of India vs Pakistan in this year's Asia Cup. Good days indeed for cricket fans of both countries and all those organising and broadcasting this tournament. Let's get to it then!