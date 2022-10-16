'They are going to be a threat': Gautam Gambhir fires massive warning to Rohit-led India ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Even though the focus remains on India's blockbuster clash with arch-rivals Pakistan, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to be wary of another side that is peaking at the time in the shortest format. A lot was expected from Rohit Sharma-led Team India when the Men In Blue entered the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup as the defending champions.

The continental tournament was a precursor for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia. Hosts Sri Lanka recovered from their embarrassing defeat against Afghanistan in the tournament opener by defeating heavyweights India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022. After eliminating India from the Asia Cup 2022, the Islanders upstaged Babar Azam-led Pakistan to lift the famous trophy.

Talking about the rapid rise of the Islanders in T20I cricket, Gambhir picked Sri Lanka to pose a threat to the title contenders at the World Cup. “Sri Lanka, because of the kind of success they have had at the Asia Cup. The way they are playing, the way they are probably peaking at the right time. And with Chameera and Lahiru Kumara coming in, they probably got most of their places covered. They are going to be a threat and so they are going to take a lot of confidence into the T20 World Cup,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

The Asia Cup winners will have to secure their qualification first if the Islanders want to lock horns with India in the Super 12 stage of the World Cup. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, UAE, Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland are battling for the four vacant spots in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka squared off against Namibia in the T20 World Cup opener at the Simonds Stadium on Sunday. Former champions India will meet Pakistan in its World Cup opener on October 23.

