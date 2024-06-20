Virat Kohli recreates iconic T20 World Cup shot but loses battle to Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in Super 8 tie

A lot was expected from Virat Kohli when the talismanic batter of the Indian team walked out to bat with Rohit Sharma in India's first Super 8 clash with Rashid Khan's Afghanistan at the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. Facing the heat for his batting no-show in the ICC event, an underpressure Kohli made an impressive start against the Afghanistan bowlers in the powerplay after skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Virat Kohli failed to bank on his start as the former India skipper was dismissed by Rashid Khan for 24(AP-Star Sports)

Regaining some form and showing a glimpse of his vintage self, Kohli recreated his iconic T20 World Cup shot in the Super 8 clash. Kohli played a blinder of a knock against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The 35-year-old smoked a stunning six off Haris Rauf in India's miraculous run chase against Babar Azam's Pakistan side at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Batting icon Kohli played a similar shot off Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Watch: Kohli recreates iconic T20 World Cup

Kohli's six-hitting prowess reminded fans of his batting masterclass against Pakistan at the grandest stage. Interestingly, commentator Gerard Whateley termed Kohli's famous shot against Rauf as the ‘shot of an emperor’. Though Kohli was looking in his element, star spinner Rashid stopped the former India skipper in his tracks.

What is Kohli's record against Rashid?

Kohli opted to attack Rashid after the powerplay. However, the Indian batter failed to clear Mohammad Nabi at wide long-off. Kohli perished for run-a-ball 24 as Rashid won his battle against the former India skipper. When it comes to the shortest format, Kohli has scored 108 runs off 85 balls against Rashid. The Afghanistan spinner has dismissed Kohli thrice in 10 innings.

Rashid stars for Afghanistan with Pant, Rohit and Kohli scalps

Earlier, Rashid bagged the all-important wicket of skipper Rohit in the second over of the Indian innings. Spin wizard Rashid also got the better of Rishabh Pant as the spinner bagged three wickets in his match-changing spell. The Afghanistan skipper bowled four overs and conceded 26 runs against India.