India vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma and Co. look to get Super 8 off to winning start

India vs Afghanistan Live Score T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs AFG: India face Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8. Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batters in the team, particularly Virat Kohli, would be looking to break a few shackles now that they are no longer playing on the treacherous pitch at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

It will be particularly interesting to see how Virat Kohli fares. The former India captain has never played a T20I in his long career at the Kensington Oval. In fact he has played just one Test and ODI each at the ground in his long career. Kohli managed scores of one, four and 0 in the group stage. Despite Kohli's struggles, India's batting lineup has been bolstered by solid performances from Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Pant's scores of 36 and 42 against Ireland and Pakistan, respectively, have been crucial, while Yadav's timely fifty against the USA was vital. Shivam Dube's performance has been underwhelming, but his 31 off 35 balls against the co-hosts might secure him another game.

India's bowling unit has thrived, with Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh delivering consistent performances. Pandya and Arshdeep, in particular, have bounced back from a challenging IPL season.

While they went through the group stage without making any changes, the generally spin-friendly conditions that is prevalent in the Caribbean could lead to India bolstering that part of their bowling lineup. Spinners in general, and finger spinners in particular, are expected to find a lot of purchase on the Caribbean pitches. While Kuldeep Yadav is no finger spinner, India could be tempted to bolster their spin department by including him in the lineup. They could only drop one out of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj and, considering recent performances, the latter could be relegated to the bench.