Watch: Virat Kohli shell-shocked, Anushka in disbelief as KKR's Iyer takes stunner to silence RCB fans at Chinnaswamy

A packed Chinnaswamy Stadium was rallying behind Virat Kohli when the talismanic leader of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) brought up his fourth half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. Asked to chase down a daunting total of 200 in match No.36 of the IPL 2023, hosts RCB emerged as the favourites to seal the tie with run-machine Kohli anchoring the run-chase. Iyer silenced the hostile Chinnaswamy crowd by taking a diving catch(PTI-IPL)

With Varun Chakaravarthy leaking 12 runs and Kohli retaining the strike on the final ball of the 12th over, KKR skipper Nitish Rana roped in Andre Russell for some damage control. To everyone's surprise, Russell’s second over was just what the doctor ordered. Making sure that the KKR seamer bagged the jackpot of Kohli, Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer plucked an absolute stunner to complete the dismissal of Bangalore's stand-in captain.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was in total disbelief after the stand-in skipper of the Bangalore heavyweights was dismissed in the 13th over. Stationed in the outfield, Iyer silenced the hostile Chinnaswamy crowd by taking a diving catch. Kohli's wicket turned the tie on its head as KKR eventually bounced back to upstage RCB in the high-scoring encounter. Iyer's match-changing catch at deep midwicket soon became the talk of the town on social media.

Kohli played a sublime knock of 54 off 37 balls while Mahipal Lomror chipped in with quick-fire 34 although RCB failed to chase down the mammoth 201-target set by KKR at Bengaluru. Talking more about the recently concluded encounter between Bangalore and Kolkata, visitors KKR ended their losing streak with an impressive 21-run win over Kohli's RCB at Bengaluru.

Jason Roy's 56 off 29 balls laid the foundation for a match-winning total against Bangalore. Rana played a captain's knock of 48 off 21 balls before power-hitter Rinku Singh (18* off 10 balls) propelled KKR to 200-5 in 20 overs. Spin wizard Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the two-time champions.

Chakaravarthy bagged the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell (5), Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik (22) at the high-scoring M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. KKR's Chakaravarthy was also named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. Former champions KKR have climbed to the seventh spot after their win over RCB in the IPL 2023. Faf Du Plessis' RCB side is placed fifth with 8 points from 8 matches.

