Home / Cricket / Watch: Dhoni's stunning act for out-of-form Suryakumar in viral video leaves MI fans hopeful of star batter's comeback

Watch: Dhoni's stunning act for out-of-form Suryakumar in viral video leaves MI fans hopeful of star batter's comeback

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 09, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Suryakumar's last five overall innings reads as: 8, 0, 0, 0, 15 and 1. However, MI fans are been hopeful of a turnaround after a video of Suryakumar went viral

2022 was an unforgettable year for Suryakumar Yadav, who was redefining T20 cricket with his explosive hitting and unorthodox strokeplay. Even amid Mumbai Indians' struggle, Suryakumar had stood out and later donning the Indian jersey, he rose to top of the ICC rankings in the international format. India hence wanted to cash in on the star batter's form and rewarded him with opportunities in Test and ODIs, and while it did not go the way expected, it left Suryakumar affected.

Suryakumar Yadav with MS Dhoni
Suryakumar Yadav with MS Dhoni

In his Test debut in the spin-friendly Nagpur track, Suryakumar managed only eight runs. India then gave him a golden chance of pushing his case for the ODI World Cup amid Shreyas Iyer's injury concerns, but the batter pulled off a forgettable streak of three golden duck dismissals in the three matches against Australia at home.

ALSO READ: 'He knew that on such wickets...': Ravi Shastri gives cracking verdict on MS Dhoni's captaincy in IPL Clasico vs MI

Suryakumar was expected to shrug off the poor run with the start of IPL 2023. But even in his favourite format, the looked to struggle as he managed scores of 15 and 1 in his first two matches for Mumbai, leaving many worried.

However, Mumbai Indians fans are been hopeful of a turnaround after a video of Suryakumar went viral after the match between MI and CSK where India legend MS Dhoni took out time post the Wankhede clash to engage in a long discussion with the out-of-form batter.

On Saturday, in the post-match press conference, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Boucher opened up on Suryakumar’s struggles.

"Surya is an extremely talented cricketer, one of the world's best T20 players, if not the best. He has not had the weight of runs of late but he is a fantastic player. Hope he can come good for us in the near future. I don't want to put too much pressure on him. We’ll back him and try set him some new challenges to get his mind off his own game if that’s what will help him to try get some good form going into the middle and end stages of the tournament," he said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ms dhoni suryakumar yadav chennai super kings ipl ipl top players mumbai indians + 4 more
ms dhoni suryakumar yadav chennai super kings ipl ipl top players mumbai indians + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out