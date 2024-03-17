‘Watch out Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant’: Ravi Shastri's razor-sharp warning in DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final

With Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fighting for glory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri issued a noteworthy statement during the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Sunday. Inaugural runners-up Delhi Capitals were hoping to make amends at home when Meg Lanning and Co. squared off against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the summit clash. Ravi Shastri issued a warning to Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli when DC met RCB in the WPL 2024 final (PTI-AP)

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant receive a special mention from Ravi Shastri

At the toss of the WPL 2024 final, former India head coach Shastri was dumbfounded after RCB skipper Mandhana received the loudest cheer from the fans in the national capital. Watching DC openers launching an all-out attack on RCB bowlers, commentator Shastri gave RCB icon Virat Kohli and DC superstar Rishabh Pant a special mention."I will tell you one thing: the winner of today's match will put a lot of pressure on their men's teams. Watch out, Rishabh Pant, watch out for Virat Kohli," Shastri said on air.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score

Kohli and Pant set for blockbusters returns in IPL 2024

On the same day, former RCB skipper Kohli returned to India ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Kohli missed the five-match Test series between India and England due to personal reasons. The 35-year-old is set to join the RCB camp ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 22. Earlier, DC head coach Ricky Ponting revealed that Rishabh Pant is closing in on his comeback in the IPL 2024. Pant had been out of action for 14 months after a horrific car crash in December 2022.

What happened in WPL 2024 final?

Talking about the blockbuster WPL match, DC opener Shafali played a quick-fire knock of 44 off 27 balls, while skipper Lanning chipped in with a run-a-ball 23. Staging RCB's comeback in the WPL 2024 final, Sophie Molineux bagged three quick wickets to stun the Capitals. Molineux dismissed Verma (44), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Alice Capsey (0) in her game-changing seventh over. Thanks to Molineux's bowling heroics, hosts DC were reduced to 80-4 inside the first 13 overs.