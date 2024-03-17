WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Meg Lanning vs Smriti Mandhana as Delhi Capitals face RCB in title clash

WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB Live Score: It is going to be a thrilling affair as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 final, on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Topping the league table with 12 points in eight games, Meg Lanning-led DC booked a direct berth in the WPL 2024 final....Read More

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Co. finished third in the league phase, and faced Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. In what was a super intense affair, RCB defeated MI by five runs to book a seat in the final. The match saw RCB skipper Mandhana win the toss and opt to bat. RCB had a abysmal start, losing openers Mandhana (10) and Sophie Devine (10) early.

But, Ellyse Perry came to her side's rescue just as she did in their final league game. Batting at no. 3, she hammered 66 off 50 balls, packed with eight fours and a six as RCB posted 135/6 in 20 overs, setting a target of 136 runs.

Chasing 136, MI failed to live up to their potention, reaching 130/6 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored ro her side with a knock of 33 runs off 30 deliveries. For RCB, Shreyanka Patil shone with two wickets. Meanwhile, Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Sobhana Asha took a wicket each.

Here are the key takeaways from DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final: