WPL Final 2024, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Meg Lanning vs Smriti Mandhana as Delhi Capitals face RCB in title clash

It is going to be a thrilling affair as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 final, on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Topping the league table with 12 points in eight games, Meg Lanning-led DC booked a direct berth in the WPL 2024 final.
Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Co. finished third in the league phase, and faced Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. In what was a super intense affair, RCB defeated MI by five runs to book a seat in the final. The match saw RCB skipper Mandhana win the toss and opt to bat. RCB had a abysmal start, losing openers Mandhana (10) and Sophie Devine (10) early.
But, Ellyse Perry came to her side's rescue just as she did in their final league game. Batting at no. 3, she hammered 66 off 50 balls, packed with eight fours and a six as RCB posted 135/6 in 20 overs, setting a target of 136 runs.
Chasing 136, MI failed to live up to their potention, reaching 130/6 in 20 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored ro her side with a knock of 33 runs off 30 deliveries. For RCB, Shreyanka Patil shone with two wickets. Meanwhile, Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Sobhana Asha took a wicket each.
- Delhi Capitals finished on top of the league table to bag a direct final berth.
- Royal Challengers Bangalore finished third in the league table and had to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator for a berth in the final.
DC skipper Lanning was unlucky last season! After being the most consistent team through the league phase, they fell to Harmanpreet's MI in the final hurdle, finishing as runners-up. This season, they are in fine form once again, but will need to cautious against this inspired RCB side, who shocked Harmanpreet and Co. in the Eliminator!
DC's Kapp is leading the Purple Cap race with 11 wickets, followed by UPW's Ecclestone (11). DC's Jonassen is third with 11 wickets, followed by teammate Radha (10). Meanwhile, GG's Kanwer is fifth with 10 dismissals.
Perry leads the Orange Cap race with 312 runs in eight matches, followed by DC skipper Lanning in second place with 308 runs. UPW's Deepti is third with 295 runs, GG's Mooney is fourth with 285. Meanwhile, Mandhana is fifth with 269 runs.
DC are in good form this season and made it to the finals with a game to spare. Their opening pair has provided a good start and Jemimah has been sensational! Meanwhile, Kapp has tormented opposition with the new ball.
RCB have proven this year, that they have the potential to clinch the trophy. Last season was abysmal for them, but this campaign has been different. Mandhana has been showing good captaincy skills, and has been well-supported by the likes of Perry.
Both sides have faced each other four times in WPL history, with DC winning all of them! RCB are yet to get a win against them!
Ahead of the match, RCB skipper Mandhana said, "This year it was very important for us to not [dwell on] what happened with the men's side because sometimes it puts added pressure. We were just thinking that we're only two seasons into it, so let's not take too much stress about what's happened over the last 15 years or go on relating [with the similarities]."
"Our last 25 days' conversation has always been about enjoying each others' company and really focussing on the processes and training well. We don't want to change anything overnight just because it's the final. We'll still go out today and train the way we have in the last 25 days and come out really strong tomorrow," she further added.
Ahead of the match, DC captain Lanning said, "We've had a good couple of extra rest days. We've had a good mix of enjoying each others' company off the field - a good dinner the other night with a bit of fun, and then some training as well the last couple of days. That's the prep that we've gone with the whole tournament, sort of letting individuals go about their business as they need to. We feel we're in a really good space heading into tomorrow. It's going be a cracking game, we're really pumped for it and really excited to be involved and we've given ourselves the opportunity to go out there and win it. We're looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament."
DC- Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav
RCB- Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's WPL 2024 final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in New Delhi on Sunday. Stay tuned folks!