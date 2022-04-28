Watch: Umran Malik recreates coach Dale Steyn's iconic fist-bump celebration after rattling Shubman Gill's stumps

India's latest pace sensation Umran Malik was bang on target in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday evening. The 22-year-old rose to the occasion by completing his maiden five-wicket haul, which included the big wickets of Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The carnage by Umran started in the eighth over after he was introduced by Kane Williamson in the bowling. Gujarat Titans had started on a strong note in response to SRH's 195/6, with openers Gill and Saha adding 69 for the first wicket in 7.4 overs.

Bam came a length ball by Umran at a searing pace of 144 kmph, enough to disrupt Gill's momentum, who at that time was playing on 22 off 23 balls.

By the time the stylish batter made some room for himself, and tried to guide the ball on the off-side, he was beaten by Umran's pace as he uprooted the off-stump.

As Malik took the wicket, he sprint through the length of the pitch and recreated Dale Steyn's iconic fist-bump celebration.

Watch:

He then welcomed Titans captain Hardik Pandya with a ferocious short ball, which struck the all-rounder on his arms. Soon after the blow, Pandya was also removed by the Jammu and Kashmir pacer on 10 after a leading edge flew straight to Marco Jansen standing fine at the third-man position.

Wicketkeeper-batter Saha, who was going strong on 68, was another batter to face the Umran carnage. He was cleaned with up with a thunderbolt of a yorker, coming at a speed of approximately 153kph.

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar were the other two batters, who were sent packing by Umran as he completed his quota by picking five wickets and conceding 25 runs.

However, Umran's clinical show went in vain as Marco Jansen failed to defend 22 runs in his final over, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan smashing the Proteas quick for consecutive sixes.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans quick Lockie Ferguson found himself on the wrong end in the battle of pacers. Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Shashank Singh smashed the Kiwi international for three sixes in his final over to power the Orange unit to a gigantic 195/6 after being invited to bat first. The right-handed batter, who was batting for the first time this season, returned unbeaten on 25 off 6 balls, which featured one four and three sixes.

Apart from Shashank, the Titans bowlers also faced the wrath of opener Abhishek Sharma and in-form batter Aiden Markram. Both the individuals completed their respective half-centuries.

