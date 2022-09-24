Watch: 'You're the one who taught me to say...': Karthik's epic reply to Shastri's '6, 4, thank you very much' remark

India made a strong comeback in the second T20I of the series against Australia, beating the world champions by six wickets in Nagpur. In a rain-shortened 8-over game, India chased down a 91-run target with four balls remaining as Rohit Sharma steered the side to win, remaining unbeaten on 46 off just 20 deliveries. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik finished off India's chase with a six and four off successive deliveries in the final over off Daniel Sams.

India required 9 runs off the last over when Dinesh Karthik dispatched the first ball from Sams towards fine leg. On the second delivery, Karthik waited for a slower short-pitched ball, getting on top of it before dismissing it towards the deep midwicket boundary for a four.

Karthik has primarily been given the role of a finisher in the Indian team and he did justice to it with perfection in the second T20I; however, in the post-match interview with former head coach Ravi Shastri, Karthik had a brilliant response when Shastri commented that it was too “easy” for the 36-year-old batter.

“Easy game, DK. 2 balls, piece of cake. 6, 4, thank you very much,” Shastri remarked as he began his interview with Karthik. The India veteran, in turn, replied, “You are the one who taught me to say, ‘it’s never an easy game', Ravi bhai! Don't go back on that, please. It's a hard game, you know how it is!”

Karthik also talked about the conversation he had with skipper Rohit Sharma when he arrived at the crease ahead of the final over of the match.

“There wasn't much of a chat. Rohit was trying to tell me what the bowler would do. I had my own plans on who would bowl. I thought Josh Hazlewood would bowl, but Daniel Sams came in. I made my plans then and there. As a middle-order batsman, execution is the key,” said Karthik.

Team India will return for the deciding T20I of the series against Australia on September 25 in Hyderabad.

