e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Mahela Jayawardene explains

What makes Rohit Sharma a great leader? Mahela Jayawardene explains

Despite all the leadership qualities Rohit brings to the table, Jayawardene feels the one trait that stands out is his ability to act on his natural way of thinking and then back it.

cricket Updated: Jun 23, 2020 09:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.
File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.(Mumbai Indians)
         

The greatness of Rohit Sharma lies not only in his batting but also his captaincy. How else does one explain Rohit becoming the most successful IPL captain in the history of the tournament, leading Mumbai Indians to a record four titles since 2013. No one is as well aware of what goes inside Rohit’s head than Mahela Jayawardene, who was appointed coach of the franchise ahead of the 2017 season. Despite all the leadership qualities Rohit brings to the table, Jayawardene feels the one trait that stands out is his ability to act on his natural way of thinking and then back it.

“He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength,” Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Instagram page.

Also read: Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf test positive for Coronavirus

“We also don’t have long meetings. Yes, we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well. But Ro(hit) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that.”

Jayawardene further explained how proactive the Mumbai Indians skipper is even outside his role as captain. The former Sri Lanka batsman believes it is an asset as to how Rohit is able to manage so many things at once, despite sharing two of the biggest responsibilities in the team – being its captain and premier batsman.

Also read: ‘We only talk about Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli’: Gambhir says Dravid does not get enough credit for captaincy

“Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times... sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro (Rohit) with the analyst just looking at some things and all... he gets those little snippets from the guys,” Jayawardene said.

“It’s our job to give him that information because out there in the middle it’s a tough place to be as a captain. It’s not easy, I have done that as well. So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that’s all that you can ask from him and Ro is brilliant in that.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
India increases tech surveillance on Ladakh LAC with Israeli Heron drones
Trump suspends H-1B and sets it up for overhaul
Trump suspends H-1B and sets it up for overhaul
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in India tops 4.4 lakh, death toll mounts to 14,933
LIVE: Covid-19 tally in India tops 4.4 lakh, death toll mounts to 14,933
Covid-19: Latest developments from India and around the world
Covid-19: Latest developments from India and around the world
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
Rath Yatra begins in Odisha’s Puri amid Covid-19: All you need to know
Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ hajj due to Covid-19 pandemic
Saudi Arabia to hold ‘very limited’ hajj due to Covid-19 pandemic
‘Ban Chinese companies from India’s 5G trial’: Former envoy to China
‘Ban Chinese companies from India’s 5G trial’: Former envoy to China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In