Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf test positive for Coronavirus

Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf test positive for Coronavirus

Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have tested positive for Coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Monday.

cricket Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:19 IST
Shadab Khan is a 21-year-old all-rounder who’s played 88 matches for Pakistan.
Shadab Khan is a 21-year-old all-rounder who's played 88 matches for Pakistan.(Getty Images)
         

Three Pakistan cricketers – Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf – have tested positive for Coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Monday. As per reports, the players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday before their departure for the tour of England.

The PCB in its statement said that the three cricketers have been immediately asked to go under self-quarantine. The three cricketers were in mix to play the limited-overs leg of the tour, which comprises three Tests and three T20Is. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari had also been screened in Rawalpindi but have tested negative.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday.

Last week, former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi had revealed that he had contracted the virus. In May, former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar had tested positive and was in self-isolation for a week. The only casualty from the Pakistan cricket fraternity was of Zafar Sarfraz, a former First-Class cricketer who died in April.

