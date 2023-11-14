What role toss can play at Wankhede as India meet New Zealand in semi-final 1 of ICC World Cup

"The last four-five games won't tell me a lot about what Wankhede is. But I certainly believe that toss is not the factor," Rohit Sharma told reporters as the India captain made it clear that he doesn't fancy talking much about the toss in the build-up to the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final meeting between India and New Zealand on Tuesday. Champions in the 1983 and 2011 editions of the World Cup, hosts Team India is set to lock horns with Kane Williamson and Co. in the first semi-final of the ICC event at the Wankhede Stadium. New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham, left, watches as India's captain Rohit Sharma spins the coin at the toss (AP)

Two-time runners-up New Zealand outplayed India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford. Known for producing six-hitting encounters, South Africa smashed a gigantic total of 399-7 in the first World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede. Despite being a decent chasing ground, teams have struggled to upstage the 1st innings totals at the Wankhede in the round-robin stage of the World Cup.

ALSO READ: 'Give credit to Rahul Dravid...': Rohit Sharma salutes India head coach for backing Iyer, Rahul to the hilt at WC

What role toss can play at Wankhede

Barring Afghanistan against Australia, all teams have been successful in defending their totals at Wankhede in the ICC World Cup 2023. Batting second at the famous venue, Australia recorded a stunning win over Afghanistan with Glenn Maxwell smashing a record-breaking double century. In the round-robin phase, the average first-innings score at Wankhede is 357. Interestingly, the average score batting second at the Wankhede is 188 for 9.

If India wins toss

The average powerplay score batting first is 52 for 1 while chasing, it becomes 42 for 4 in the second innings. Thus, Team India is expected to bat first if skipper Rohit wins the toss. New Zealand's formidable pace-bowling attack will test the fearless approach of Indian openers Rohit and Shubman Gill at the Wankhede. Skipper Rohit has smashed 503 runs while his partner-in-crime Gill has a decent tally of 270 after missing a few World Cup games.

What if India loses the toss?

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-getter at the World Cup, played a majestic knock of 95 to seal a famous win for India over New Zealand in the round-robin phase. The 35-year-old has accumulated 594 runs in 9 games at the World Cup. If the hosts end up losing the toss, Rohit and Co. will have to heavily rely on India's world-class bowling attack to restrict New Zealand to a below-par total.

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami bagged a five-wicket haul as India dismissed New Zealand for 273 in its previous World Cup outing at Dharamsala. Shami's teammate Jasprit Bumrah has taken the most wickets for India at the 2023 World Cup. Bumrah has picked up 17 wickets while Shami has 16 scalps to his name at the ICC event in India. Ravindra Jadeja, who also has 16 wickets at the World Cup, is yet to open his account against the Black Caps in the 2023 edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON