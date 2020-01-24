From theatre to her first daily soap, Nandini feels blessed

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:42 IST

From doing theatre in Lucknow to getting small roles and then bagging her first daily soap, Nandini Maurya finds herself in a lucky zone. She plays Diya in Star TV’s upcoming serial Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do. The teaser showcases two boys and Nandni plays the elder sister of one of the boys named Yug.

Marathi actor Himangi Kavi is playing her mother while the show has Shruti Seth and Rahil Azam in the lead. “This is my first daily soap. Considering that I shifted to Mumbai just 11 months back, I feel I am very lucky to get this show in such a short time. I have seen people struggling for years and so I feel blessed,” she tells HT City over the phone from Mumbai.

Portions of the show have also been shot in Varanasi as the show is set in Uttar Pradesh. Nandini has earlier been seen in Crime Patrol, Savdhan India, Doordarshan and Dangal channel.

“I was in Lucknow when casting director Prince Modi saw my photographs on Facebook. I didn’t know him then. So, he sent me a message on FB and I thought some fraud is doing a mischief and I blocked him. That was two years back. Nearly a year back when I went to Mumbai, I got a casting person’s number and realised he was the same guy. I apologised to him and then he told me that same show’s audition was still on.”

However, it was not easy for her. “I gave the audition but I was rejected. I got a second chance but the result was same again. I lost hope and after sometime I got the third chance. So, this time I recorded it from home and sent it to them. They liked it and called me for another audition and mock shoot. Three girls were shortlisted and finally I bagged the role,” she shares.

The theme of the show matches the title. “It’s about that one should face life as it comes. My role with my naughty brother is ‘chulbula’ (naughty) type. We have fun and fight a lot. Later on, I have a romantic track too but since we come from an ordinary family, so there is a lot of restriction and all that we will see.”

Her residence is in Hari Nagar near Nehru Enclave in Gomti Nagar.

“I did my schooling from Spring Dale and my intermediate from IT College. Currently, I am pursuing graduation in Mass Communication from Lucknow University. I stay in Mumbai and study here but come to Lucknow for exams.”

It was not easy for her to convince my parents. “I have been doing theatre in Lucknow since I was in class VIII. I have worked with many but will like to take name of Dharamshree of Hausla Foundation. I have learnt a lot under him and he motivated me. Initially, my parents lived with me for some time and when they were confident that I can live alone, they left.”

Nandini’s father runs a wholesale store and her mother works in a pharmaceutical firm.