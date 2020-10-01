‘My talent has seen me through…’

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:32 IST

Actor Tanya Desai believes nothing except talent can take you a notch above the rest. “After schooling from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, I shifted to Delhi for college and it was there I started dance training,” she tells. Soon, she become an instructor at that same institute.

Narrating her journey Tanya said, “Simultaneously, I was doing dance reality shows and started as background dancer in films. It was during one such song-dance stint for the film ‘Lollypop Since 1947’ when its female protagonist and parallel lead were replaced and its producer came to me and offered me the parallel lead in the film and that’s how acting happened.”

Her debut film didn’t see light of the day but worked started coming her way. “Next, I got a Shashilal Nayar’s ‘Naagrik’ that awaits release. To keep my finances going, I took up TV and did numerous shows like ‘CID’, ‘Dil Dosti Dance’, a Telugu film that will release on OTT followed by another theatrical ‘Street Light’. I was also part of controversial Tamil web series ‘Godman’.” she said.

Tanya feels that her talent has seen her through and in merely six years she has achieved recognition and has a good body of work. The pretty actor will be next seen with ‘Aashiqui’ heartthrob Rahul Roy in an international film ‘Night and Fog.’ “This film exposed me to international cinema and provided me a platform to learn a lot. Apart from this, I’m thrilled with the flattering response my recently released web series ‘Crackdown’ has received.”

On the road ahead, Tanya plans to continue working in diverse languages and across mediums.