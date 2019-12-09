Namit Das, a suitable boy for Mira’s project

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 19:09 IST

‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Sui Dhaga’ actor Namit Das is shooting in Lucknow for the Mira Nair series ‘A Suitable Boy’ based on Vikram Seth’s novel. In the series, he plays one of the suitors (of female lead Lata) which boasts of an ensemble cast.

“To do a project, I see what character I am playing and what the character is doing in the story. Here, it’s an important character who is one of the suitors. He is not just present in one or two scenes, but God forbid, even if he was, I would have done it readily for Mira (Nair). On the sets, she is to be seen to be believed; something which I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he says.

With Mira as the captain of the ship, he has no worries at all. “Mira is the master of making an ensemble piece. And, because it has been crafted by her, so I don’t need to worry whether I am standing with 100 persons or 200 people! There are so many characters, yet each has been given its due. She is the only person in this world who could have directed those 1,500-odd pages.

In the series, he plays Haresh Khanna. “Anyone who has read the book will know who he is. He too is trying to impress Lata in her pursuit of a suitable boy. He is a shoemaker and is very passionate about his work.”

The book, his role in the serial and the director, it’s a mix of everything that made him grab the opportunity. “‘A Suitable Boy’ is my favourite book which I read 3 years back. The book is part of literature and part of many people’s thesis. It’s such a prestigious project and a golden opportunity for us. Anyone would want to want to be a part of this project. It is an experience, the kind of detailing they do, we don’t see in the Indian industry.”

He was part of the hit show ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’ and many other TV shows. “I was in talks with someone for a TV show but due to this project I could not do it. TV shows have become regressive. For actors like us, there is very little on TV now, and thankfully, OTT has come up.”

He will next be seen in the web series ‘Mafia’ directed Birsa Das Gupta, which will come on Zee5, probably in February. “There is another series which I can’t talk about right now. Then next year, I will hopefully be shifting to London for a theatre project ‘Monsoon Wedding, The Musical’ for which I am associated with Mira for three years now. We have performed it at New York, San Francisco and now we will be going to London with it,” he said.

On his outing in OTT, he said, “It’s a good time to be an actor. I did a small thing ‘Kaushiki’ for a platform and I still keep getting messages for it on social media. I am doing what I wanted to do. I am travelling, performing music, being in front of the camera almost 15 days a month, besides working with great directors and minds and doing theatre as well.”

Namit is the son of ghazal singer Chandan Dass. “I was inclined towards singing and I do that and have a band and we have been performing with that for 4-5 years now. We have an album and have almost the entire Indie circuit including Repertwar in Lucknow. It is by the side but it’s my soul as well,” he said.

It has been three months since he has been in the state capital in and out. “I love Lucknow and the city too loves me. I have developed a close connection with the city due to the number of times I have come here to shoot, do theatre and perform music. Twice I have done theatre at the Repertwar Festival, first time with ‘Hamlet the Clown Prince’ in 2009, then I opened their musical festival as well. The city has become a cultural hub. We have such grand locations and look amazing on screen,” he said.