New cabinet members take charge at Mumbai school

St Arnold’s High School and Jr college, Andheri (East), formed the school cabinet recently based on the theme ‘Unlock the future’.

The ceremony was held with the highest degree of earnestness and passion, said a teacher.

“It is important to inculcate leadership qualities in students and give them a feel of functioning of the administrative body,” one of the teachers said.

The function was presided over by the school principal, Rev Fr Jossie Fernandes. He motivated the student council to keep moving forward despite all obstacles in life. He also advised them to be role models and extended a supporting hand for the smooth functioning of the school.

Ulhasnagar school Kids sow saplings to mark environment day

Seva Sadan High School, Ulhasnagar, celebrated World Environment Day recently by planting saplings in the school premises.

“To increase our students’ curiosity and to help them bring closure to nature, we planted trees in our school premises.We also made posters on the theme ‘Saving Environment’,” said of the school teachers.

“We are sure these small steps will help in making the world a safer and reliable place to live in,” the teacher said.

Students of Seva Sadan High School, Ulhasnagar, planted saplings in their school premises recently. ( HT Photo )

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 00:25 IST