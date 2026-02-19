Japan’s Hilal Vision Committee and the Philippines’ Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani both announced that the first day of Ramadan will also fall on February 19, 2026, following the non-sighting of the crescent moon.

Similarly, Brunei confirmed that Ramadan will start on Thursday, February 19, after astronomy authorities reported the crescent moon was not seen on Tuesday. The first day of fasting will be observed as a public holiday, in line with the nation’s Islamic calendar.

Singapore The crescent moon was not sighted in Singapore either, confirming that Thursday, February 19, will mark the start of Ramadan.

Turkey Turkey – Authorities confirmed that the first day of Ramadan will be February 19, after the crescent moon was not observed on Tuesday evening.

Oman Oman’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting has officially declared Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH. The decision comes after astronomical calculations indicated that the new moon (crescent) could not be sighted on Tuesday, February 17, as the moon would set before sunset across the country, making visual observation impossible.

Australia The Australian Fatwa Council confirmed that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, following consultations led by Grand Mufti Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad.

Qatar The first day of Ramadan in Qatar will begin on February 18, as officially announced by local authorities.

Other nations Not all countries will be searching for the Ramadan crescent on the same evening. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Morocco, and Mauritania will not observe the moon tonight, as Tuesday corresponds to only the 28th day of Sha’aban in these countries.

With the crescent moon not sighted in multiple regions, Thursday, February 19, 2026, will officially mark the start of Ramadan in many parts of Asia, including Indonesia, Turkey, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Japan, and Singapore.