With gratitude and melody in his heart

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:21 IST

Lucknowite Harshit Saxena is on song after his film, ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’, for which he composed the music, hit cinemas last Friday. The blockbuster song ‘Haal-e-Dil’ singer-composer has also solely composed for the Bhatt camp’s ‘Hate Story’, Rekha-starrer ‘Super Nani’ and ‘Hotel Milan’.

“In this era of multi-composers in a film, it’s really difficult to get a full movie, if you are not someone like Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar or AR Rahman. I feel lucky. This is my third project as solo composer and my next project too ‘Utawle bawle’ is also as a solo composer,” he said over phone from Mumbai.

“I feel this is possible only if you are versatile — which is most important as a singer or as a composer. From ‘Hate Story’ to ‘Super Nani’ now ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ and to my next film, I have made all types of songs – romantic, bhajan, item songs, folk and classical-based. I give lot of time to my projects and have cut down on my shows to create a set-up of my own, create my music bank and focus on composing,” he said.

Lyricist Sameer has penned all the songs for ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’. “The most special thing about this project is that we have created the songs together – producers, director, lyricists and actors. We have given lot of time to this project. I am a big fan of the golden era where every song was created together. We have composed all songs as per the need of the script and none of them have come from my bank of songs.”

The songs have been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Bhoomi Trivedi, Sonu Kakkar, Swaroop Khan. “I have lent my voice to three songs, and for the title track, the magical jodi of Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup have lent their voices,” he said.

Next ‘Utawle Bawle’ will release, probably in July. “I have two more movies which we are discussing but it won’t be proper to talk about them now. Besides, I have two singles coming up. The videos have already been shot with me, my voice and compositions featured in them. Within a month or so I will release both singles,” he said.

Harshit feels that being a singer-composer has both advantages and disadvantages. “I debuted as singer with ‘Tees Mar Khan’. In that period (2010-11) I used to go to composers and studios and record scratches. But since my first song as composer-singer ‘Haale Dil’ came, things changed. Probably, you become competitor of composers so they stop calling you and you also feel odd to go and sit,” he said.

But he is unfazed. “I am a very satisfied person. If I was only a singer then maybe I could have sung 5-6 times more than my current play list, but then I have done 7-8 films as a composer and sung in some of them too. So, I feel satisfied and feel lucky of what I have got. Many don’t get this too, so one should keep on working hard.”

It has been over a year that he has visited his hometown, Lucknow. “I miss my city and especially its winter, its culture, tehzeeb and above all, its food. And as soon as I get time, I will fly home,” he said.