After the lull, I have my hands full, says Atul Srivastava

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:19 IST

Actor Atul Srivastava was one the first few actors to shoot after lockdown with Akshay Kumar for an ad. After that there was no work for him. Then the tables turned and from November he is on a roll doing back-to-back projects.

On his visit to hometown, Lucknow he said, “I had a packed scheduled in 2020 but after the lockdown the projects that were scheduled to happen either got deferred or shelved. There was no work, but with God’s grace, now I have a packed schedule.”

Telling more about his projects, “I went to Indore for OTT series ‘Aapatkalin Baithak’ with young makers. I shot for it with Brijendra Kala and it’s a wonderful project. Then I joined Sushant Panda’s film ‘Prachand’ in Bhubneshwar with Pitobash Tripathy and Anant Mahadevan.”

Atul is most excited for ‘The Kashmir Files’ that he shot in Mussoorie-Dehradun. “The film is by ‘The Tashkent Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri and it’s a very powerful script. It has Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Vijay and Anupam Kher — we all play parallel-lead.”

Last, he shot ‘Shubh Ratri’ in Maheshwar in which he plays ‘Mirzapur’ actor Aasif Khan’s father. He has two films lined-up for release. “February will see ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ that was shot in Badaun (UP) with Jassi Gill. Before that, ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ will release, in which I play Divyenndu’s father.”

He has three projects lined up for shoot out of which two are in Lucknow. “Next, I am going to Pushkar to shoot for ‘Babu aur Chameli ki Shadi’ where I’m playing Manish Paul’s father. I will also shoot for Pushpendra Nath Misra’s next series that is scheduled to be shot in Lucknow. Besides, I’m also a part of Sailesh Srivastava’s film ‘Palak’ in the state capital. It’s all packed schedule till March.”

The Bhartendu Natya Academi (BNA) alumni is happy the way his roles are shaping up. “The roles I am getting are all important ones. It’s because I have started saying no to small roles even in big projects. Even, during the lull period, I kept waiting than jumping on just anything. ‘Thodi zid kar li hai, zabardasti ka kaam nahi karunga.’ Now, I wish to play a dark shade character soon,” he concluded with a shine in his eyes.