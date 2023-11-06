Watch: Mathews owns Shakib with eye-catching send-off after Bangladesh skipper 'timed-out' SL star in WC thriller

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews set his sights on Shakib Al Hasan's scalp ever since the Bangladesh skipper masterminded his rare dismissal in the thrilling encounter between the Asian rivals at the ICC World Cup 2023. Gunning for the remaining spots for a direct ICC Champions Trophy qualification, an already eliminated Bangladesh side squared off against two-time world champions Sri Lanka in match No.38 of the ICC World Cup at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews bagged the wicket of Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the 31st over(AFP)

After replacing an injured Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad, veteran all-rounder Mathews scripted a dubious record against Bangladesh. Courtesy of Shakib's controversial captaincy move during the Sri Lankan innings at Delhi, Mathews became the first batter in the history of international cricket history to be dismissed ‘timed out’. After Mathews' unbelievable dismissal sparked a huge debate, the veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder engaged in a duel with Shakib during Bangladesh's successful run chase of the 280-run target at Delhi.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Mathews fires SL back into the game, gets Shakib, Shanto

Playing a captain's knock for Bangladesh, Shakib regained form with a brilliant knock against Sri Lanka in the World Cup encounter. Though Shakib was closing in on a gritty century, the Bangladesh skipper was dismissed by Mathews, who opted to give the veteran batter an eye-catching send-off in Delhi. Mathews 'called time' on Shakib as the Sri Lankan pacer brought out his imaginary watch to take a sly dig at the Bangladesh skipper. Mathews' cheeky celebration has become the talk of the town on social media.

Mathews calls time on Shakib’s brilliant knock

Mathews ‘timed-out’ by Shakib's Bangladesh

Mathews retaliated after the Sri Lankan star was controversially adjudged 'timed out' earlier in the innings. In the 146-year history of international cricket, Mathews is the first player to be given timed out. According to Mathews, the 36-year-old wasn’t ready to face his first ball within the stipulated time because his helmet appeared to be broken. As per the ICC rules, a batter has to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the (previous) dismissal or retirement. The Sri Lankan star also had a brief chat with Shakib, who refused to withdraw his appeal to trigger a stunning dismissal of the Sri Lankan batter. Mathews returned to the pavilion without facing a single ball although a ton-up Charith Asalanka lifted Sri Lanka to 279 in 49.3 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON