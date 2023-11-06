Controversy erupts as Angelo Mathews becomes 1st batter to be ‘timed out’. Here's what exactly happened in SL vs BAN tie

Entering the records books for all the wrong reasons, veteran batter Angelo Mathews was given out without facing a single ball in match No.38 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday. Mathews was livid with himself after match umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged him out following an appeal made by Bangladesh for a timed-out. The Sri Lankan all-rounder scripted an unwanted record by becoming the first batter to get timed out at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts after he was timed out during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka(AFP)

Interestingly, Mathews is also the first batter to cap off this rare dismissal in men's international cricket. Following the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 24th over, the Sri Lankan batter walked out to face Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Mathews arrived at the crease with the wrong helmet and his schoolboy error paved the way for Shakib and Co. to appeal for timed-out.

‘Timed-out’ Mathews creates unwanted record at World Cup

As per the laws, the batter needs to be ready to face the ball within three minutes of arriving at the crease. Mathews tried to explain his case to Shakib as the Sri Lankan batter argued about being late to face the first ball because the strap of his helmet was broken. However, Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal and Mathews received his marching orders in Delhi. Mathews was given out timed out as the star batter was not ready to face the first ball of his innings within the stipulated time.

Are there any previous instances of timed-out dismissals?

"This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this," former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold said on-air as Mathews' timed-out dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media. This is the first timed-out dismissal in international cricket. However, there have been several incidents of batters being timed-out in first-class cricket. Andrew Jordaan was given out during the 1987-88 match between Eastern Province and Transvaal because he failed to show up in time due to flooded roads. Involved in a candid chat with the team manager, Hemulal Yadav was given out because the batter couldn't reach in time on the crease. The incident happened during Tripura's match against Odisha in the 1997-98 season.