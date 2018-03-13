Ben Stokes stripped of England vice-captaincy ahead of New Zealand Test series

Ben Stokes will not be England’s vice-captain for the two Tests against New Zealand, with James Anderson remaining in the role instead.

Stokes was selected as vice-captain when Joe Root was handed the role of skipper in February last year.

However, Anderson had to deputise as Stokes missed the Ashes having been charged along with two other men - Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale - following an incident in Bristol in September, when he was arrested during a night out after the one-day international against West Indies.

Stokes appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court last month before flying out to New Zealand, from where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray to Bristol Crown Court via video link on Monday.

A trial expected to last between five and seven days has been set for August 6, meaning Stokes will not be available for the second Test against India.

Stokes returned to the England set-up after being released on bail, featuring in the one-day international series in New Zealand that the tourists won 3-2.

He is poised to feature in the Test series but will not be understudy to Root, with Anderson staying on as his right-hand man.

Anderson told BBC Test Match Special: “I’m delighted Joe has asked me to do it again for this series.

“Being a vice-captain doesn’t make me behave any differently in the dressing-room or on the field.

“It doesn’t change my role in the team a huge amount. I see myself as a senior player and I’m there for people if they need advice.

“Certainly, if Joe needs help on the field, I’m there for him.

“I know what my job is for the team - I’ve got to take wickets with that new ball, create pressure during the middle periods as well, try to take wickets, and help the other bowlers out as well.

“It’s a big group effort when we go on the field, so it’s important that we get that right.

“Again in the dressing room, it’s trying to get people relaxed and ready to play Test cricket.”