Nathan Lyon’s ex-wife says Australian cricket team helped keep his affair secret

Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami has dominated recent headlines due to his alleged affairs which led to wife Hasin Jahan registering a police complaint.

A somewhat similar story could be brewing Down Under - this time on Australian cricket team member Nathan Lyon.

READ | Faf du Plessis slams ICC’s decision to suspend pacer Kagiso Rabada

Photos of Perth-based real estate agent Emma McCarthy and Lyon kissing in a car prior to the third Ashes Test surfaced which led to the breakdown of the nearly decade-long relationship with his ex-wife Mel Waring, with whom he has two daughters.

Since then Waring has maintained a blog titled ‘Life of the Lyons’. “I hope that by choosing to write this blog, I not only help myself by expressing the emotional demons I can’t speak about in person. I hope to inspire and help someone else know that they aren’t alone,” is a line written in the ‘About Me’ section of the blog.

Yet in her latest blog post titled ‘Alone’, Mel Waring struggles with the reality of her situation after hearing about Lyon’s affair and also hints at the possibility of other Australian cricketers helping keep it a secret.

“I wasn’t sure what being really alone would feel like, being shut out from him. Since saying goodbye it hadn’t really hit me. We have lived a life where he has constantly travelled, cricket was life and touring was a given. Daddy’s at cricket, it’s easy to forget. Today has been different, I have been strong, I have been brave but today I feel weak, I feel small and I feel alone,” she wrote.

READ | Shardul Thakur ‘ready to step up’ in absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

“There are words that ring in my ear, that the girls and I don’t need to worry about anything and that they will always come first. These words should give comfort in something so painful yet that’s far from how life is feeling for us right now,” she adds.

“I’m constantly reminded that the team of people who were once there for us both are no longer my friends but my enemy. The words trust no one, have become true and I’m reminded that while he has a team of people around him, protecting him, making life for him easy, I do not.”

Lyon is currently a part of the Australian cricket team that is playing a four-match Test series in South Africa. The series is currently tied at 1-1 with the third Test set to take place from March 22-26.

READ | Ashish Nehra says Indian Premier League ‘not just a batsman’s game’

Waring has previously stated that the public nature of her separation with Lyon was “humiliating” for her and that she chooses to write about her experiences as a way of coping with her emotions.