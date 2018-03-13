Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new fan? Danielle Wyatt may attend Virat Kohli’s game

England women’s cricket team star Danielle Wyatt has indicated that she may end up at a Royal Challengers Bangalore game in the upcoming season of the India Premier League to cheer her favourite batsman Virat Kohli.

Wyatt, who will be touring India as part of the tri-nation series against the hosts and Australia, was responding to a fan’s query on whether she will be cheering for the RCB skipper alongside his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

The right-handed batsman had tweeted on March 7 of her eagerness to play in India, where she had also made her international debut in one-day and T20 formats.

Her tweet read: “Can’t wait to fly out to India next week & get back out there with the girls! One of my favourite places to play.”

Will try and get to a game ☺️☺️ — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) March 9, 2018

A fan responded to her tweet, sharing a picture of Kohli and Wyatt and questioned her loyalty toward the Indian skipper, whom she had even comically proposed to on Twitter in 2014.

Last year, Wyatt made heads turn on the social media with her congratulatory tweet to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their marriage.