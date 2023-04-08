David Warner shatters Virat Kohli's glorious record to script IPL history in RR vs DC tie

Delhi Capitals may not have had the perfect start to the IPL 2023, losing both their first two matches, including the one on return to home venue at Arun Jaitley Stadium, and presently struggling in the tie against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, but skipper David Warner has been in sublime form. On Saturday, he reached his second half-century score in three matches and en route shattered a glorious record of Virat Kohli while scripting IPL history. (RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023) David Warner; Virat Kohli

Delhi did not have a great start against Rajasthan at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler's carnage of a 98-run opening stand, along with Shimron Hetmyer's late blitz of 39 off 21, helped the hosts amass 199 for four. RR pacer Trent Boult then carried the momentum to dismiss two batters for ducks as Delhi were reduced to 36 for three inside powerplay.

Warner, like in the match against Lucknow Super Giants, where he had scored 56 runs, waged a lone war before finding able support from Lalit Yadav as the pair stitched a fifty-plus stand.

En route, Warner completed the milestone of 6000 runs in his illustrious IPL career. He became the third batter after former RCB skipper Kohli (6727 runs) and his ex-teammate at Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shikhar Dhawan (6370 runs), to reach the feat and first-ever overseas batter.

Warner however became the fastest batter ever to reach the milestone, completing 6000 runs in his 165th appearance in the league. Kohli, who was the first ever batter to have scored 6000 runs in IPL, had reached the mark in his 188th appearance for RCB while Dhawan completed it on his 199th appearance.

What also sets the Aussie batter apart is that of all the 13 batters who have scored 4000 or more runs in their IPL career, Warner's average of 42.28 is the best ever while his strike rate of 140.08 is the third best after former RCB duo of AB de Villiers (151.68) and Chris Gayle (148.96).

Warner also completed 2000 runs for Delhi Capitals becoming the fifth batter in IPL history to the beat. The Aussie is also the second batter ever to amass 2000 runs for two different IPL teams, the remaining coming for SRH. Dhawan is the other batter to this unique feat, who also piled those runs for SRH and DC.

