RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals eye comeback, Delhi Capitals search for first win

Live

cricket
Updated on Apr 08, 2023 02:07 PM IST

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow the latest update and live score of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Today's IPL Match scorecard

ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will look to open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday. Rajasthan, who have adopted the venue as their second home, endured a tough five-run defeat against Punjab Kings here and will hope to secure their first win. The good thing for Rajasthan is that they have assembled one of the strongest outfit, except for pace bowling. Delhi, on the other hand, will hope Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan to get some runs under the belt. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 08, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: ‘Impact Player’

    If we look at ‘Impact Player’, Delhi Capitals have used Aman Khan for this role. Despite good backing from head coach Ricky Ponting, the Mumbai youngster has hardly created any impact so far.

  • Apr 08, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Axar Patel roll his arms?

    It will be interesting to see if Delhi Capitals use Axar Patel with the ball as well. The all-rounder has delivered his services with the bat, but he has hardly been employed with the ball. The main reason behind this being David Warner's reluctance to use him against the left-handers.

    With the form Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer has displayed, chances of Axar combining with Kuldeep Yadav looks a bit slim.

  • Apr 08, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' biggest concern

    Delhi Capitals star batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan are yet to live up to their reputation and this certainly has hurt their side a lot.

    Sarfaraz has managed 34 from two matches, while Shaw amassed a paltry 19 from the same number of matches.

    Even if the management decides to give others a chance ahead of the duo, the team has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon. However, none of the are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.

  • Apr 08, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Win toss and bat

    Although Delhi Capitals have never played at the venue but they should take one lesson from the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which was played at this venue earlier this week.

    Team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first given there are high chances of dew coming in the evening, which makes it difficult for spinners.

  • Apr 08, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' area of concern

    One area that Rajasthan Royals lack depth is their seam department. They do have Trent Boult in their ranks, but he too has failed to get going.

    KM Asif partnered with Boult in the previous encounter but he leaked runs at an economy of over 13. 

    Bout, on the other hand, conceded 38/0 in his four overs.

    Jason Holder provided some respite as he scalped two wickets and conceded 29 runs in four overs.

  • Apr 08, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Buttler play? 

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan will be fretting over Jos Buttler's avalablity. The star opener got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after hurting it in the previous encounter against Punjab Kings.

    The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option.

  • Apr 08, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' move backfired

    In a surprising move Rajasthan Royals had promoted R Ashwin to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the encounter against Punjab. However, the move backfired as Ashwin returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

  • Apr 08, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's second home

    Rajasthan have adopted Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their second home venue. The team however had a disappointing outing in their maiden match here and will hope for a change in fortune in their second match, which will be the final match to be played here.

  • Apr 08, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened in previous encounter

    Both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan enter the match on the back of defeats. Rajasthan fell short by five runs at this venue against Punjab Kings, while Delhi endured a tough six-wicket defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans.

  • Apr 08, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The match starts at 3:30 and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Till then stay tuned for all the updates regarding the match and IPL 2023.

ipl indian premier league rajasthan royals delhi capitals + 2 more

‘Lost 3 wickets in 7 balls…’ Coach Lara furious with SRH batters after poor show

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 01:12 PM IST

SRH head coach Brian Lara did not seem pleased with the performance of his batters, who have failed to get going.

Rahul Tripathi, right, of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Washington Sundar celebrate boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Lucknow, India, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
New Zealand seal dramatic win over Sri Lanka to claim T20 series

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 01:06 PM IST

New Zealand defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their thrilling third and final T20I in Queenstown on Saturday to complete a 2-1 series victory.

Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (R) attempts to run out New Zealand's Mark Chapman (L) during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at John Davies Oval in Queenstown on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)(AFP)
Reuters |
Unhappy MS Dhoni set to force change in bowling attack; CSK's likely XI vs MI

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 12:52 PM IST

The Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to bank on momentum and register their second win on the trot when they meet arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

MS Dhoni with Moeen Ali.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Archer aims for revival in Mumbai's homecoming game: MI's likely XI vs CSK

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 12:33 PM IST

MI's likely XI vs CSK: Archer is back fit again, but he cannot be expected to carry the bowling alone.

MI's likely XI vs CSK(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
40-year-old Amit Mishra reveals secret behind success and longevity in IPL

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Making careful assessment of wicket reason for my success against SRH: Amit Mishra

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants Captain K L Rahul and Amit Mishra celebrate after dismissal of Adil Rashid of SRH during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Friday, April 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI04_07_2023_000247A)(PTI)
PTI |
IPL 2023: Ben Stokes doubtful as CSK endure fresh injury blow ahead of MI

cricket
Updated on Apr 08, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Ben Stokes was purchased by CSK for a whopping amount of ₹16.25 crores but has not been rolling his arms due to a knee injury, which he sustained before IPL.

Ben Stokes bats during IPL match against Gujarat Titans(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Marsh to be replaced, two big changes expected; DC's likely XI vs RR in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Delhi Capitals are yet to open their account in the 2023 Indian Premier League and will look to end streak when they face Rajasthan Royals.

DC players in action(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Shaw, Sarfaraz as Delhi eye first win

cricket
Updated on Apr 08, 2023 02:04 PM IST

RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow the latest update and live score of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Today's IPL Match scorecard

Live RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Injured Buttler to be replaced? focus on Samson's newbie: RR's likely XI vs DC

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 10:34 AM IST

Jos Buttler is doubtful to play Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 match against the Delhi Capitals in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'India will stick with Rahul in WC': Ponting snubs Samson, picks Pant's backup

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Pant's absence means India won't have an extra left-handed option in the middle-order. Ponting believes Ishan Kishan should get the preference over Samson.

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants batter K L Rahul plays shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants (LGS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Friday, April 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI04_07_2023_000258A)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
'You're from Mumbai, that's why...': Srikkanth's bombshell reply to Manjrekar

cricket
Updated on Apr 08, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Krishnamachari Srikkanth was asked to name his Team India XI for this year's ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in October-November.

File image of Kris Srikkanth. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Sehwag's humongous warning to Kuldeep, Chahal over new 'contender' for WC team

cricket
Updated on Apr 08, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Sehwag sent out a humongous warning to Indian spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal over new contender for the World Cup team in the spin department.

Virender Sehwag; Yuzvendra Chahal with Kuldeep Yadav
ByHT Sports Desk
New No.1 in IPL 2023 points table after LSG v SRH; Check Orange, Purple cap list

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 07:41 AM IST

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 10 on Thursday to climb to top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
'Used to be very irritated with Dhoni': Ex-CSK star's starting revelations

cricket
Published on Apr 08, 2023 07:22 AM IST

The former Chennai Super Kings cricketer opened up in detail about MS Dhoni's captaincy tactics and how used to “annoy” the opposition.

MS Dhoni(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Cricket coach arrested in Pocso case: Police

cricket
Published on Apr 07, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The Dehradun police arrested Narendra Shah, the 65-year-old cricket coach who faces child sex abuse charges

Representative image
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Story Saved
