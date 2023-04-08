RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals eye comeback, Delhi Capitals search for first win

IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will look to open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday. Rajasthan, who have adopted the venue as their second home, endured a tough five-run defeat against Punjab Kings here and will hope to secure their first win. The good thing for Rajasthan is that they have assembled one of the strongest outfit, except for pace bowling. Delhi, on the other hand, will hope Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan to get some runs under the belt. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals:

