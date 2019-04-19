DC vs MI, IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya-Shikhar Dhawan banter sets Feroz Shah Kotla alight - Watch

India cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan were seen sharing a light moment during the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at t he Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday.

Mumbai recorded a convincing win over Delhi to displace Shreyas Iyer’s team from the second spot in the IPL table. With this win, Rohit Sharma’s troops took revenge of their loss against Delhi earlier in the season.

Before the start of this match, Hardik and Dhawan were pictured sharing a friendly banter among each other. The official handle of IPL uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “We’re never short of Bromance when this duo meets.”

We're never short of Bromance when this duo meets 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/U0e6YXS2X9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2019

The big-hitting Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar set up a comprehensive 40-run win for Mumbai Indians over Delhi Daredevils. Hardik (32 off 15) and Krunal (37 not out off 26) propelled Mumbai to 168 for five after the team lost its way in the middle overs.

Chasing 169 was going to be tough on a slow and low Feroz Shah Kotla wicket and it turned out to be exactly that as Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48 for no loss in six overs to eventually lose the game by a big margin. The hosts ended with 128 for nine in 20 overs.

Mumbai now take the second spot in the IPL table with 12 points from 9 games while Delhi go down to third with 10 points in as many matches.

