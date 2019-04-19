The big-hitting Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar set up a comprehensive 40-run win for Mumbai Indians over Delhi Daredevils in a return leg of the IPL here on Thursday.

Hardik (32 off 15) and Krunal (37 not out off 26) propelled Mumbai to 168 for five after the team lost its way in the middle overs.

Chasing 169 was going to be tough on a slow and low Feroz Shah Kotla wicket and it turned out to be exactly that as Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48 for no loss in six overs to eventually lose the game by a big margin. The hosts ended with 128 for nine in 20 overs.

Let’s take a look a some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

Rohit Sharma added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap as became only the third Indian cricketer to complete 8000 T20 runs. Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina was the first to do so, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit took the most number of innings to achieve this feat among the three.

Delhi Capitals’ spinner Amit Mishra became the first Indian to complete 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Mishra is also the second cricketer after Lasith Malinga to achieve this feat and the leggie is placed at the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Kagiso Rabada now has the best average in the IPL. Rabada’s average of 18.6 helps him take the spot ahead of Doug Bollinger (18.72) and Dimitri Mascarenhas (18.73).

3/19: These are the best figures for Rahul Chahar in the IPL. It is also the best spell by an Indian bowler for Mumbai Indians this season.

Mumbai win margin of 40 runs is the joint second largest this season. Incidentally, both the victories were by the three-time champions -

40 runs vs SRH: Match 19

40 runs vs DC: Match 34

