IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Turning Point – Rahul Chahar dismisses Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw got the Delhi Capitals off to a great start and put their team in the driver’s seat in the first six overs in an IPL match in New Delhi. Just when it seemed like Delhi would chase down their target of 169 without much trouble Rahul Chahar dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in the seventh over. When the Delhi opener went for a reverse sweep, the ball hits his pads and then went onto the stumps. Dhawan was bowled out for 35 runs. ((Full Scorecard))

In the ninth over, Shaw tried to send Chahar into the stands, but only managed to present a catch for Hardik Pandya at long-on. The Delhi batsman was dismissed for 20 runs. After Krunal Pandya removed Colin Munro in the tenth over, Chahar hit the final nail on the coffin when he bowled Shreyas Iyer out in the next over. Once Delhi were 63/4, they didn’t have enough firepower to comeback into the match.

Eventually, the Delhi Capitals managed just 128/9 in 20 overs and went down to Mumbai Indians by 40 runs.

ALSO READ: DC vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed that it was difficult to bat in the second innings on the wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

“It is important for us to win the home games. Especially on these wickets. We lost the toss as well and they outplayed us in all three departments. Credit to them. We practice at the nets and those wickets are also slow. When you come here, it is totally different. We would have chased. That is what we had on our minds. We have been chasing in all our away games as well. We gave away 20 runs more on this wicket. A lot of concern as far as the death overs were concerned. It wasn’t easy to bat in the second innings. The ball was stopping. It was difficult for the new batters. The last three overs were game changing,” said Iyer.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya (37*) and Hardik Pandya (32) helped Mumbai Indians post 168/5 in 20 overs.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 00:33 IST