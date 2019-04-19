KKR Predicted XI against RCB - Kolkata sweat over Andre Russell’s fitness

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a huge injury scare ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

In-form all-rounder Andre Russell was hit in left shoulder by a net bowler during a practice session and that puts his place in the playing XI for this blockbuster clash in serious jeopardy. However, skipper Dinesh Karthik revealed that Russell is definitely part of their plans for the RCB clash despite injury.

Also Read: Injury scare for Andre Russell ahead of RCB clash

“He’d got a preliminary X-ray done yesterday (Wednesday) and it’s not even been 24 hours… By tomorrow (Friday) we’ll get a better idea as to how he’s feeling. Andre is definitely a part of our plans for tomorrow’s (Friday) game,” Karthik told reporters on the eve of the clash.

If Russell fails to make the cut, Carlos Brathwaite will slot in for his Windies teammate as it will be a like-for-like replacement for the two-time champions. The rest of the KKR line-up is expected to be the same as their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: KKR vs RCB: Top five player battles to watch out for in Kolkata

“All the players are looking forward to a clean slate of games and some good cricket being played in the next few rounds. It’s a fabulous tournament to be a part of, every franchisee is giving everything they have to you, so lift that coveted trophy,” said Karthik.

After starting their campaign on a smooth note, KKR slipped out of number two position and now find themselves at number six after a string of three defeats in a row.

Kolkata predicted XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Subhman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:38 IST