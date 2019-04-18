IPL 2019: Injury scare for Andre Russell ahead of RCB clash

The last time they met, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were put on the rack by Andre Russell, the king of pain in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). “Once I am there, I know anything is possible,” Russell had said after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) plundered 67 runs in 3.2 overs to salvage what seemed a lost cause. That was on April 5.

Since then, KKR have won only once, against Rajasthan Royals away, in four games. They go into Friday’s match against RCB — for whom fast bowler Dale Steyn has a high chance of playing, said bowling coach Ashish Nehra — here with Russell being hurt on his left shoulder by a bouncer at nets on Wednesday. He missed nets on Thursday. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said they would wait till match night to know the extent of Russell’s injury.

At 312 runs from eight games with a strike rate of 213.69, Russell has been the Knights’ most prolific batsman. En route, he has also been hit by a Harshal Patel full toss, hurt his left wrist while clearing the ropes in Chennai and — according to Karthik after the loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) here — bruised by a Kagiso Rabada delivery that thudded into him off the bat.

“In this format if you are performing in 40-50% of the games it means you have done really well,” said Nehra. That Russell’s hit the high notes in seven matches is proof of how wobbly KKR can be without him. If Russell sits out, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, the Bajan who along with Robin Uthappa helped him out of the nets, could get another game.

From a team that wasn’t putting a foot wrong in the first five games, KKR have lost three in a row struggling with bat and ball. Primary skills which we need to improve, said Karthik. Like last term, Karthik has got his personal batting coach Apurva Desai over. Unlike then when he ended as KKR’s highest run-getter, Karthik has one score over 20 so far, 50 against DC.

The Knights have floundered with the bat thrice and even against DC away, it was Russell’s 28-ball 62 that helped them post 185. Barring the last match, KKR’s famed spin trio has struggled with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav having got only three wickets.

For RCB this has been a season of woe from the start. Not enough winning moments and losing close games, said Nehra summing up seven losses in eight games. “But in this format, one or two games can build your confidence,” said Nehra. “And we have seen teams qualifying winning their last six games and being on 14 points,” he said.

