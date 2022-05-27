Dinesh Karthik sanctioned for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants.

“Dinesh Karthik from Royal Challengers Bangalore has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants on May 25th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” IPL said in an official statement on Friday.

Karthik's breach was catagorised as a Level 1 offence, for which the match referee's decision is final. The veteran right-hander accepted the sanction.

“Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement further added.

The official release did not mention the exact reason for reprimanding Karthik but in all likelihood it was because of the right-hander's reaction for failing to make contact off an Avesh Khan delivery in the last over the RCB innings.

Karthik shuffled across to try and play the ramp shot but did not make any contact. He was livid with himself and shouted in anger.

Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls and forged a breathtaking 92-run stand with centurion Rajat Patidar (112*) for the fifth wicket off just 41 balls to power RCB to 207/4. The total proved to be too much for LSG as RCB won the match by 14 runs.

The 2016 finalists will next face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad on Friday for a spot in the finals. The winner of the match will take on Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2022 title on Sunday.

