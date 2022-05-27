Rajasthan Royals come up with epic wish on Ravi Shastri's birthday, get reply from ex-India head coach

Wishes poured in from various quarters as former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri turned 60 on Friday. But the wish from IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals was the closest to Shastri's style or the one which the former head coach can describe as a "tracer bullet". Taking a cue from Shastri's recent multiple promotional tweets in colourful nightclub attire, Rajasthan Royals wrote: "Birthday wishes are optional when you celebrate life daily. Enjoy your day, Ravi Shastri"!

Shastri took note of it and replied with a thank you.

The former all-rounder from Mumbai took time to reply to most wishes from teams and players. Here are some of the wishes Shastri got on his 60th birthday:

Thank you, SR. Party soon 💪🏻 https://t.co/Xlr7lR1Vr2 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2022

Thanks, Wasim. Hope you are well 🙌🏻 https://t.co/g11jPpSu5D — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2022

Thanks, KD. Loved your performances throughout the IPL. Keep it up 🤗 https://t.co/gKSz2XLMY0 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 27, 2022

Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs scoring 3830 and 3108 runs respectively. The right-handed batter who was more thana handful with his left-arm spin, also picked up 151 wickets in Tests and 129 wickets in ODIs. He was also a member of India's first-ever World Cup-winning team in 1983.

The charismatic Shastri had a hugely successful stint as the head coach of the Indian team too. India won 25 out of 43 Tests under Shastri's tenure and also achieved historic series wins in Australia twice. One of the biggest proof of India's dominance in red-ball cricket under Shastri's tenure was the fact that the then Virat Kohli-led side stayed on top of the ICC Test rankings for a record 37 months.

Currently Shastri is working as a broadcaster in the IPL. Ahead of the Qualifier 2 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad, Shastri also shared his thoughts. Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said: "It's been 14 years for RCB (as they've never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season. So between the two of them, it's been 27 years (laughs). They both want it badly and it will be a battle of Royals. Let's wait for that one. It's going to be a great contest as both the teams would want to win it badly."

