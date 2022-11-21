'He's everywhere': Virat Kohli's epic Instagram story about MS Dhoni sets internet ablaze

Former India captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a great bond both when they shared the dressing room and even now when the latter is no longer an active international cricketer. Kohli has time and again spoke about the support he has received from Dhoni throughout his career, from the forgettable 2014 phase, to the most recent being the captaincy row earlier this year. Kohli even takes to social media to often tag Dhoni, like one on Monday where he took to Instagram to share an epic story and within minutes it went viral.

Kohli shared a picture of a water bottle which had the image of Dhoni on the label as part of the advertisement. Kohli wrote, "He's everywhere. Even on the water bottle."

Virat Kohli's Instagram story on MS Dhoni(Instagram grab)

Speaking about the support Dhoni had given him after Kohli had incurred a rough patch in his career which eventually led to him taking a month long break.

"The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect," Kohli said on RCB Podcast.

"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.

Kohli is presently spending his time off cricket with his family after the T20 World Cup campaign.

