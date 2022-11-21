'Why is Shreyas Iyer not doing that? When Hardik was injured...': Ex-NZ cricketer lambasts India despite 2nd T20I win

Team India comfortably won the second T20I match of the three-game series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 51-ball knock of 111 runs helped India post a match-winning total of 191 for six before New Zealand were restricted to 65 runs short of the target. India now have one hand on the trophy as they head to Napier for the series finale. Despite the massive win, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull lambasted Team India as he highlighted a major concern which was later spoken about by Hardik Pandya as well.

Doull highlighted what former cricketers like Anil Kumble and Michael Vaughan had said shortly after India suffered a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup earlier this month. While Doull highlighted no batting issues in the Indian team, he was concerned with the lack of bowling depth or to be more precise, lack of batting all-rounders.

Speaking to Prime Video during the 2nd T20I on Sunday, Doull said that “genuine batters” like Shreyas Iyer should learn how to bowl to give his captain that extra bowling option during matches.

“That has always been the problem. When Hardik was injured...what do we do next? I mean, Shardul did a great job in the Test series in Australia. These guys around will do. But I am talking about the genuine batters. Shreyas Iyer. Why is he not bowling a lot of off-spin? Not that there are any shortage of spinners in Indian team to go and learn how to bowl off spin. Why is he not doing it. That is my question around the situation. These young guys need to know what there future is,” he said.

Hardik, who did not bowl on Sunday, said that he expects batters to step up with the bowl going forward.

"I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball," he said in the post-match presentation.

