Rohit Sharma's 11-year-old tweet resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav's blazing century; fans call IND captain, 'visionary'

It was only 20 months back that Suryakumar Yadav had made his debut for India. After years on incredible performances in the Indian Premier League, Suryakumar was finally given the opportunity to don the Indian jersey. And within the period, the India batter has claimed supremacy in T20I cricket like only a few other players have managed in a single format. His meteoric rise saw him become the world no.1 batter in T20Is earlier this month. And on Sunday, Suryakumar once again showed why he is here to reign for long, with his blazing ton against New Zealand. But while the knock left everyone mesmerised, and few of them even surprised by his abilities, Rohit Sharma had long seen it coming.

Suryakumar on Sunday scored his second international century, en route to an unbeaten 51-ball knock of 111 runs. He laced 11 boundaries and seven maximums in his breathtaking knock as he made an absolute mockery of the New Zealand attack in the second T20I game of the series in Mount Maunganui.

ALSO READ: Through madness and mayhem, Suryakumar Yadav activates GOD-mode to make ridiculous look easy

Moments after the knock, Rohit's 11-year-old resurfaced where he had predicted about Suryakumar is a player to watch out for the future.

“Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!” he had tweeted.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Here is how fans have reacted to the tweet on Sunday after Suryakumar's knock…

He knew it. https://t.co/4dgVSvHMMu — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) November 20, 2022

Once upon a time HITMAN say about SURYA ❤️ https://t.co/uePGiRNTBt — VIRATIAN (@cricVed) November 20, 2022

“The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It's a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well. Fantastic crowd here,” Suryakumar said after his knock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON