'He's made more mistakes this season than in his entire career': Sehwag, Manjrekar blasts Kohli for 'disappointing' show

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli's campaign in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on a disappointing note on Friday night after he was dismissed for just seven runs in the Qualifier 2 tie against Rajasthan Royals. And former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Virender Sehwag have both been left disappointed with Kohli's IPL 2022 run. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Chasing a wider and shorter delivery from Prasidh Krishna, Kohli sent a healthy edge through to the wicketkeeper as he walked back scoring just seven runs leaving RCB off to a poor start in the big game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on Kohli's dismissal, India legend Sehwag admitted that when batters are not in form, they tend to try various things and Kohli, who looks a mere shadow of his previous self, has managed to get out in every way possible this season.

“When you are out of form, you aim to hit every delivery you face with the middle of the bat and when it does hit, it gives you confidence. He did leave a few deliveries in the first few overs, but when you are not in form you tend to chase chose one odd deliveries or follow those deliveries. This is not the Virat Kohli we know. This is someone else. He has committed more mistakes this season than he did in his entire career,” he said.

“When you not making enough runs, you tend to try different things and Kohli has managed to get out in every way possible this season. He could have either left that one or may be hit with more power which could have sent the ball over the keeper. But it ended up being like a catch-practice drill for the keeper. But he disappointed. Everyone thought that being a big player he would score big in such a crucial game.”

Kohli ended his IPL 2022 campaign, scoring 341 runs in 16 innings at just 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99, laced with two half-centuries. His numbers are now the worst since the 2012 season.

Manjrekar, on the other hand, slammed Kohli's approach is the dismissal delivery.

“Virat wanting to be on the front foot no matter what is not helping his cause. Mental toughness takes you far sure, but technical issues cannot be ignored completely. Crunch game.. front foot to a short of length bouncing ball cost him his wicket again,” he tweeted.

RCB eventually lost by seven wickets as their title hopes were dashed once again. Rajasthan hence sealed their place in IPL 2022 final.

